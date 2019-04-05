‘Love all living beings, including those temporarily blinded by hatred’: Rahul Gandhi

Hours after his interaction with students in Pune on Friday, where Rahul Gandhi said he has no hatred towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress chief took to Twitter and wrote that he loves “all living beings, including those temporarily blinded by hatred.”

The Congress chief’s remarks on the microblogging site came moments after he said that he “loved” the prime minister but the latter has anger towards him.

“Hatred is cowardice. I don’t care if the entire world is full of hatred. I am not a coward. I will not hide behind hate and anger. I love all living beings, including those temporarily blinded by hatred,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, while addressing at an event in Pune, Rahul said: “I love Mr Narendra Modi. I genuinely have no hatred towards the man at all. I have no anger or hatred towards him, but he has anger towards me.” The audience erupted into “Modi, Modi” chants after his comment.

On Friday, Gandhi filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala for the Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 23.

As Lok Sabha elections are just around the corner, both BJP and Congress are targetting each other on a number of issues.