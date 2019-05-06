‘Boxer’ Modi entered ring to fight unemployment but punched Advani instead: Rahul Gandhi

Calling Narendra Modi a “boxer”, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Monday said the Prime Minister entered the ring to fight unemployment but ended up punching his “coach” LK Advani.

“A boxer Narendra Modi, who boasted of his 56-inch chest, entered the ring to fight unemployment, farmers’ issue, corruption, and other issues,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing an election rally in Bhiwani in Haryana. He further said that after “punching” Advani, Modi knocked out small shopkeepers and traders with demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax, referring to the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“Narendra Modi’s coach Advani ji, other team members like Gadkari were there… Modi entered the ring and the first thing he did was to deliver a punch on Advani’s face,” he said.

The use of the boxer analogy in Bhiwani was not lost on the crowd. Bhiwani is known as the cradle of Indian boxing and has produced famous boxers like Vijender Singh, who is fighting the Lok Sabha polls as a Congress nominee from South Delhi.

Advani, who had won the Gandhinagar seat six times in a row, was replaced this time by BJP chief Amit Shah. Shah contested his maiden Lok Sabha election.

However, this is not the first time that Gandhi has accused Modi of “insulting” Advani. At a public meeting in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, last month, Gandhi had accused Modi of “humiliating” his own guru Advani, alleging that the PM does not practice the basic tenets of Hinduism.

“Who is Modi’s guru? It is Advani ji. However, the pupil (Modi) today does not even greet the guru by folding his hands. The guru has been hit with shoes and thrown off the stage,” Gandhi said.

From Bhiwani-Mahendergarh Lok Sabha constituency, Congress has fielded its former MP Shruti Choudhary, granddaughter of former Haryana chief minister, late Bansi Lal, and daughter of sitting MLA Kiran Choudhary.

Shruti, among others, is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) sitting MP Dharamvir. The Bhiwani-Mahendergarh Lok Sabha constituency, along with other nine seats of Haryana, goes to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of the ongoing general elections.