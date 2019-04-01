Rahul Gandhi, Deve Gowda appeal to their workers for united poll show

YOUTHS STARTING businesses in India will not face regulatory and licensing hurdles for three years if the Congress party and its allies are elected to power in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said here on Sunday at a massive show of strength of the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka.

“To start new businesses, young people have to get a lot of clearances and permissions. We have decided that if we are elected to power, youths will be able to start businesses and run them for three years without any need for clearances,” Rahul said.

At the rally, held on the outskirts of Bengaluru to prove that the Congress-JD(S) coalition is not in tatters following acrimony over candidates and seat-sharing, Rahul and JD(S) leaders, including former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, appealed to workers of both parties to work unitedly for each other. Click here for more election news.

“The Congress and JD(S) are fighting this election together. I want to tell all Congress leaders to support all JD(S) candidates and request all JD(S) leaders and workers to help all Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha polls. The aim of both parties is to defeat Narendra Modi and the BJP,” Rahul said.

He said that the NYAY scheme proposed by the Congress to provide a basic income of Rs 72,000 per annum to benefit 25 crore of the poorest people in the country is an attempt to set right injustice done to the people by the Narendra Modi government through the demonetisation exercise two years ago.

“This country is of the hundreds of farmers, workers and the poor who work in the fields, in the streets, in factories and everywhere. People put their sweat into the development of the country but in the last five years Narendra Modiji has not done anything for the people who toil for the country,” he said.

“The loans of the 15 richest people in the country worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore is waived but when farmers ask for loan waivers, Jaitley and Modi say there is no money. When loans were waived in Karnataka, MP, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Rajasthan, where did the money come from? There is enough money to give to the rich but there is no money to give the poor,” he said.

Referring to a diary allegedly linked to BJP’s Karnataka president B S Yeddyurappa — of alleged payments made to BJP central leaders and found by the I-T department from a Congress leader’s house — Rahul said: “Where did Yeddyurappa’s money come from? The payments were made with money of the people of Karnataka.”

JD(S) national president Deve Gowda said he was pained by Prime Minister Modi constantly targeting the efforts of political parties to form an alliance to fight the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “I am pained in my mind. In this country, when as many as 21 political parties came together, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Modi was unable to bear it. He began saying the Mahagatbandhan has become Mahamilawat. This kind of language creates bad culture,” he said.

“The Congress party has been in the country for several decades. Modi goes around saying he himself will do everything and that he is everything. We decided to have this joint rally with Rahul Gandhi to send out the message again of unity of the coalition partners,” he said. “The coalition will fight in all 28 constituencies without differences.”

“The way the BJP has conducted itself in Kashmir is regretful. Almost every day Section 144 was imposed. The BJP has destroyed peace in Kashmir,” he said.

People from as many as 70 Assembly constituencies in south Karnataka were brought to attend the rally by the Congress-JD(S) coalition. In a sign that the coalition partners are concerned over youths being in favour of Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said youths should wake up from the Modi dream and see the reality of “broken promises”.

‘Andhra will get special status if Congress comes to power’

Hyderabad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday promised that if the Congress comes to power at the Centre, Andhra Pradesh would be immediately given special category status. Speaking at Vijayawada and later at Anantapur, Rahul accused the Narendra Modi of not honouring the commitment made by the previous UPA government.

“Special status to Andhra Pradesh was a commitment from the Prime Minister of India and not Manmohan Singh of the Congress. The commitment was made on behalf of India,” Rahul said in Vijayawada.

At his public meeting at Anantapur, Rahul said that if the UPA comes to power, it would waive off the loans of Andhra Pradesh farmers. Rahul also announced that 6 per cent of GDP would be spent on education if his party came to power. ens