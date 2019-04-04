Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad insult to Amethi: Smriti Irani

Hours after Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP leader Smriti Irani took a dig at him saying the Congress chief’s decision to contest from Kerala’s constituency was an insult to Amethi, from where he is a sitting MP.

Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad in addition to his traditional stronghold Amethi, where he is pitted against the Union textile minister.

Referring herself as “didi”, Irani, who was on her first visit to Amethi after the Lok Sabha elections were announced, told Smriti Irani told a gathering, “This is a coincidence, a sign from God that ‘didi’ arrived here and the missing MP reached Kerala. I have come to seek (people’s) blessings and he rejected the blessings.”

“While the BJP workers are working with devotion to make the country capable and strong… the missing MP files his nomination from another place with the blessing of those who want to divide the country,” she said.

This will be Irani’s second attempt to wrest Amethi from the Congress. In 2014, she lost the seat to Gandhi by a margin of over one lakh votes.

On her arrival in Lucknow enroute Amethi for a two-day visit, Irani claimed Lord Ram’s “vanavas” (exile) was for 14 years and the people of Amethi was experiencing the same for the last 15 years.

“The people of Amethi had to bear with the missing MP for 15 years. A person who rode on the shoulder of Amethi and enjoyed power for the past 15 years, has decided to leave his supporters and file nominations from another seat because Congress workers know he does not have support,” she told reporters.

“He is filing his papers from another Lok Sabha seat. This is an insult to Amethi and a betrayal of the people,” Irani said, adding, “People here will celebrate Diwali on May 23, end the ‘vanvas’ and march towards the path of development.

Irani also tweeted in Hindi, “While Rahul is taking support of ‘desh virodhi’ (anti-national) forces, BSP candidate from Gauriganj assembly constituency Vijay Kishore Tiwari is joining the BJP with a strong determination to empower the country.”