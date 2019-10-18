Watch: Rahul Gandhi plays cricket with Haryana students after chopper makes emergency landing

Toggle Menu
Gandhi was returning to Delhi from Mahendragarh in Haryana where he addressed an election rally in place of his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Rewari. (Video screengrab)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday was seen playing cricket with students in Rewari where his helicopter made an emergency landing due to bad weather.

In a one-minute long video shared on social media, the Congress leader was seen batting in the nets. Gandhi was returning to Delhi from Mahendragarh in Haryana where he addressed an election rally in place of his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

After landing safely in Rewari’s KLP College, Gandhi then headed to Delhi by road, the Congress party said.

This was his second poll rally in the state that goes to polls on October 21. Earlier he had addressed a public meeting in Nuh in Mewat region of the state.

