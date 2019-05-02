Rahul Gandhi: Controller of Mayawati, Akhilesh in Narendra Modi’s hand

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said BSP supremo Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav were controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertising

Canvassing for Congress MP P L Punia’s son, Tanuj, who is the party’s candidate from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul said, “In the past five years, did the SP or BSP take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly? Did you hear any statement from Mayawati or Mulayam Singh Yadav? See, I am not scared of Narendra Modi. I don’t care. If someone is scared, it is Narendra Modi. But the controller of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav is in the hands of Narendra Modi.”

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting

The Congress president further said the Prime Minister can put pressure on the SP and BSP because “they have a history”.

Advertising

“Remember, Modi can’t put pressure on me, but he can put pressure on BSP and SP. They have a history, I don’t. He never said SP-mukt India or BSP-mukt India. He said Congress-mukt India. There is a reason. Because only the Congress can compete with Narendra Modi),” Rahul said.

The BJP has fielded Upendra Rawat from Barabanki and the SP has fielded Ram Sagar Rawat. Barabanki, a reserved seat, will vote on May 6 in the fifth phase.

At another rally at Pipariya in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh, the Congress chief targeted the Prime Minister over the killing of 15 commandos in an ambush by Maoists in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Wednesday.

Rahul said, “Narendra Modiji, you talk about national security. Who was in power at the time of the Pulwama blast? Whose government is it now when CRPF personnel were martyred in Maharashtra? Is it the Congress’s? The BJP is in power in both Maharashtra and Delhi).’’

Addressing another rally in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, Rahul termed the NYAY scheme as an answer to the “wrong policies” of the BJP government which have “annihilated” the country’s economy.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Wednesday said the Congress has fielded candidates to eat into the BJP’s votes and not into the votes of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Asked in Amethi about the Congress’s prospects in Uttar Pradesh, she said, “Politics is not just about winning… We need to remove the BJP from here in 2019. They will suffer a heavy defeat in Uttar Pradesh.”

She further said, “We will win where our candidates are strong and in places where our candidates are lightweights, we will eat into the BJP’s votes.”

Asked whether she was afraid of contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, the Congress general secretary said, “If Priyanka Gandhi gets scared, she will sit at home and not be in politics. I am in politics for good and will be there,” she said.

Reacting to her comments, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “The Congress party is not contesting elections to win but to eat into votes of the BJP. Today the grand old party has become a vote katua party.” ‘Vote katua’ is a term used for candidates who may not win but may tilt the electoral balance in the favour of one of the two main contestants. —With PTI inputs