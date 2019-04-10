Rahul Gandhi: Cong’s NYAY scheme will undo Modi govt’s ‘anyay’

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of helping only the rich, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said his party has come up with “NYAY” (justice), a reference to acronym of the minimum income guarantee scheme proposed in the Congress manifesto, to undo the “anyay” (injustice) done by the Modi government.

He said the NYAY scheme is a realistic measure that can be implemented without harming the economy or increasing tax burden on the common people, “unlike the boastful promise made by Modi of remitting Rs 15 lakh into bank accounts of all the poor in the country”.

Addressing a rally in Gaya, Bihar, the Congress chief accused Modi of spreading a “canard” that NYAY will be an expensive scheme to implement, and that the Congress will not find enough funds unless more taxes are imposed on the salaried class. “I promise that the scheme will be implemented no sooner than the party comes to power. We will get the money out of the pockets of people like Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi the role of whose chowkidar (watchman) Modi has assumed,” he said, according to PTI.

Gaya goes to the polls in the first phase on Thursday.

Rahul said, “The sum of Rs 72,000 per year promised under NYAY comes to a total of Rs 3.60 lakh (per person per year) over a period of five years. Now you have to make a choice between the lie of Rs 15 lakh and the truth of Rs 3.6 lakh.”

Earlier, speaking at Panchgram, in Hailakandi district of Assam’s Barak Valley region, Rahul said if elected to power, a Congress-led government will wage a “surgical strike” on poverty.

The two seats of Barak Valley — Karimganj and Silchar — vote in the second phase on April 18.

“You only read about Anil Ambani being given Rs 30,000 crore, Mehul Choksi given Rs 35,000 crore. Have you ever read about the poor being given money (by the Modi government)? When the Congress comes to power this year, the headline will be: ‘money given to the poor’,” Rahul maintained.

The Congress leader said money for the NYAY scheme will be transferred directly to bank accounts of the women members of the beneficiary families.

Calling the PM a “chowkidar” only to the rich, he said, “Have you seen a chowkidar in front of a farmer’s house, or at the doors of an unemployed worker or labourer? Chowkidars are only in front of Anil Ambani’s (businesspeople’s) house. Narendra Modi is not chowkidar of the people or the farmer and worker. He is only chowkidar to Anil Ambani.

“He calls you mitron (friends), but he calls them bhai (brother) – Anil-bhai, Mehul-bhai, Nirav-bhai. In the last five years he has helped his brothers and waived loans (of different businessmen) amounting to Rs 3.5 lakh crore. The keys of the bank have been given to the likes of Anil Ambani. As soon as we form the government, we will snatch the keys from Anil Ambani and give it to the youth of Barak Valley,” Rahul said. —With PTI