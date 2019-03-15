Lok Sabha polls: Congress may include ‘right to healthcare’ in manifesto, says Rahul

Toggle Menu
Rahul says Congress is may include Right to Healthcare in manifesto for Lok Sabha polls
Rahul Gandhi interacts with health professionals in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Friday. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday announced that the party is considering including the right to healthcare in its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

During an interaction with health professionals in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Rahul added the party was committed to increasing the health budget to 3 per cent of the GDP.

“In our manifesto, we are considering a Right to Healthcare Act, where we guarantee certain minimum healthcare to all Indians, increasing our expenditure to about 3 per cent of GDP, and increasing the number of healthcare professionals,” Rahul said.

Rahul said his main criticism of the NDA government’s Ayushman Bharat or National Health Protection Scheme was that it gives insurance without a proper support structure from hospitals and medical professionals.

“I view healthcare as something that is done by a large number of stakeholders — ASHA workers, doctors and other medical professionals, businesses etc. Each stakeholder’s territory should be defended,” he said.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme, which was rolled out last September, aims to cover over 10 crore vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) and provide health cover up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

