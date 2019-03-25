Rahul Gandhi’s ‘powerful, ground-breaking’ poll promise: 5 crore poor families to get Rs 72,000 annually

In an “assault on poverty” in the country, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday announced that 20 per cent families belonging to the poorest category will be given Rs 72,000 each annually under the minimum income guarantee scheme if his party comes to power after the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the media in the national capital, Gandhi assured to provide the benefit to five crore families and 25 crore people under the “historic scheme” with an aim to “wipe out poverty from the country”. “The final assault on poverty has begun. We will wipe out poverty from the country,” he said.

“If anyone’s salary is less than Rs 12,000 per month, we will ensure he gets that amount. We will ensure we bring them out of poverty,” the Congress leader added.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said, “If PM Modi can give Rs 3,50,000 crore to India’s richest, then we can do the same for India’s poorest.”

The Congress leader also said that his party has analysed the repercussions of the plan and have also held consultations with renowned economists and experts in this regard.

“It is an extremely powerful, ground-breaking and well-thought through idea. We have consulted many economists on the scheme,” he said.

“People have suffered in the last five years and we are going to give justice to them,” he added.

Taking to Twitter later, Gandhi said, “Today is a historic day. It is on this day that the Congress party launched its final assault on poverty. Five crores of the poorest families in India will receive Rs 72,000 per year. #NyayForIndia (Justice for India) is our dream and our pledge. The time for change has come.”