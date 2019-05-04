Rahul Gandhi claims BJP losing Lok Sabha polls, says EC ‘biased’ towards Opposition

Nearly halfway through the Lok Sabha elections, Congress president on Saturday claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party is losing Lok Sabha elections this year and alleged that the Election Commission (EC) is ‘completely biased’ towards the opposition.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters here, Gandhi said that according to an internal survey of the Congress, the BJP is losing the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. He also claimed that the Modi government destroyed India’s economy and the Prime Minister doesn’t speak a word on jobs or farmers. “The biggest issue right now is unemployment and the way Modi ji has destroyed the economy. The country is asking that Modi ji about the 2 crore job promise he made,” he said.

Gandhi also attacked Modi on taking credit to blacklist Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar asking him to tell the citizens about ‘who sent Azhar to Pakistan’. He said BJP compromises and Congress deals with terrorism more sternly.

Returning to Modi’s ‘video game’ jibe, Gandhi said Indian Army is not his personal property. “The Army, Air Force or Navy are not personal properties of Narendra Modi ji like he thinks. When he says that surgical strikes during UPA were done in video games then he is not insulting Congress but the Army,” he said.

Gandhi also dismissed BJP president Amit Shah’s allegation that his former business partner got defence offset contract during UPA tenure. He said, “please undertake any investigation you want, do any inquiry you want, I am ready as I know I have not done anything wrong, but please also investigate.”

Praising the NYAY scheme, Gandhi said that the scheme is a powerful and extraordinary concept. He said, “Congress has demolished Narendra Modi. His structure is hollow and will fall in the next few days.”

When asked about the Next Prime Minister if Congress wins, he said, “People of the country will decide who will be the next Prime Minister, it is not my job. Youth, farmers, economy all are staring at the end of the road. We want to show a way to all in the country.”

The Congress president also challenged PM Modi for a debate while taking a dig at him saying, “I told him let’s debate on jobs, corruption, give me only 10 minutes, wherever you want but not an Anil Ambani’s house.”

The Congress party has alleged that Reliance Defence, industrialist Anil Ambani’s firm, got undue favour from the current dispensation in the Rafale deal.