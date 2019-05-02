SC likely to hear plea seeking Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from contesting LS polls

The Supreme Court is likely hear next week a petition seeking to bar Congress president Rahul Gandhi from contesting Lok Sabha elections on the basis of questions over his citizenship.

The development came a day after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notice to the Congress president and asked him to “intimate the factual position on this matter” within a fortnight. The complaint to the ministry was sent by BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP, Subramanian Swamy, in September 2017, but the MHA took no action on it all these months.

Rahul had earlier told Parliament’s ethics committee that he had never “sought or acquired British citizenship”, and that his “identity is that of an Indian”.

Responding to the notice, the Congress on Tuesday released what it called the “original certificate of incorporation” of the company quoted in the MHA notice, and argued it clearly shows that Rahul Gandhi is an Indian.

In November 2015, the apex court had dismissed a public interest litigation by former CBI officer and lawyer M L Sharma, seeking a CBI probe into the issue. A bench comprising then Chief Justice of India H L Dattu and Justice Amitava Roy had questioned “authenticity of the document” attached with the PIL, and the manner in which the papers were procured.

“Can we start making roving inquiries,” the bench asked while turning down the petition as “frivolous”.