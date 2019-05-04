Rahul Gandhi: Chowkidar chor hai slogan so popular that Modi avoiding word ‘chowkidar’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the slogan “chowkidar chor hai’’ has become so popular that Prime Minister Narendra Modi now avoids using the term “chowkidar” in his speeches, as people may be prompted to respond with “chor hai.’’

Rahul on Friday addressed rallies in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa and Rajasthan’s Bharatpur.

In Bharatpur, he said that Modi no longer speaks on corruption, farmers’ issues or giving employment to the youth, like he did before the 2014 general election. He promised that under a Congress-led government at the Centre, no farmer will be sent to jail for non-repayment of loans, and a separate Budget will be made for farmers.

The Congress president added that within a year, a Congress government will fill up 22 lakh government posts, and 10 lakh youth will get jobs at panchayats level.

At Rewa, Rahul accused Modi of protecting the interests of a few individuals during his five-year tenure.

He alleged that the Prime Minister has become a watchman for a handful of industrialists.

The Congress leader claimed that the Election Commission had asked him to avoid uttering the word chowkidar, but it is not his fault that the slogan is popular with the people.

“Is it my fault?’’ he asked the crowd, and claimed that Modi hesitates while speaking in public and relies on teleprompters nowadays.

The Congress leader said, “You have heard Modi’s speech. He used to talk about (his) 56-inch chest. What is happening now? It is clearly written on the teleprompters. ‘Modi-ji, don’t talk about (the 2014 election promises of) employment (generation) and giving Rs 15 lakh (to each Indian) even by mistake, else it can damage (the BJP’s prospects)’.”

Addressing a crowd in Bharatpur, Rahul said, “The entire country knows that let alone Rs 15 lakh, Narendra Modi has not deposited even Rs 5 in people’s bank accounts.”

On the NYAY scheme, the Congress’ promised minimum income guarantee programme, Rahul claimed that it will benefit 5 crore families, and 25 crore people.

“Modi-ji opened bank accounts but didn’t put a single rupee in them. Now, the Congress wants to put money in those very accounts he had opened.”