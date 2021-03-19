I am not like Narendra Modi, I don’t have the habit of lying: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the five promises made by the Congress if it comes to power in Assam will be fulfilled, and that he was not in the “habit of lying” like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at an election rally in Assam’s Tinsukia district, Gandhi said the BJP did not keep its promise to raise the everyday wages of tea garden workers.

“How much do you get today? You get Rs 167. What did the BJP promise? Rs 351. Is there anyone who gets Rs 351 here? Before Chhattisgarh elections, I had said farmers’ loan will be waived. BJP then said there is no money — I told them we will show you by getting the money. I am telling you, in Chhattisgarh, within six hours, the loans of farmers in the state were waived,” Rahul said.

The tea tribe community — comprising 17 per cent of the state’s population and marginalised in several economic, health and education factors — holds influence in almost 40 Assam Assembly seats out of the 126, and is an absolute deciding factor in many of them.

“I am not here to waste your time. I have come here to tell you a few things. I am not like Narendra Modi, I don’t have the habit of lying,” he said as he dwelt on the five promises announced earlier by the Congress .

Those five promises are — a law that nullifies the CAA, five lakh government jobs, raising tea workers’ wages to Rs 365, free electricity up to 200 units per household, and Rs 2,000 monthly income support to homemakers.

“We will not allow the CAA to be implemented here. We have held it across the country — whatever they might do, it will not come here,” said Rahul, adding that five lakh jobs will be generated for youth in Assam if the Congress comes to power. “It’s not easy, but we will do it and show it to you.”

“This is not an ordinary election. BJP is attacking Assam’s history and language,” Rahul said.

“BJP wants to run Assam from Nagpur. BJP wants that people from outside come and take what is yours. We will run Assam from Assam. Our CM will listen to the people of Assam and work — he will have nothing to do with Nagpur,” he added.

“This election is the election to save your culture, history, language .. This is the truth of this election. And that’s why people of Assam will make the ‘mahajot’ win,” he said.

Rahul is on a two-day visit to the state and interacted with college students and tea garden workers earlier on Friday. On Saturday, he will address public rallies and release the party’s election manifesto in Guwahati.