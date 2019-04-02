Rahul Gandhi said no to an alliance, says Arvind Kejriwal

As uncertainty continues to loom over the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party alliance in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal once again signalled that efforts to stitch together an anti-BJP front in the capital have taken a hit.

Returning after attending a joint rally in Visakhapatnam with Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Kejriwal said he had attended a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had rejected an alliance. “We had one meeting with Rahul Gandhi, where he had said no to the alliance,” Kejriwal said in response to a question.

He also brushed aside state Congress chief Sheila Dikshit’s statement about AAP never having reached out. “We met Rahul Gandhi, so that is it. Woh to bahut chhote hain (she is way junior to him),” said the AAP chief.

Opposition leaders, including Mamata, Naidu and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, are in favour of the AAP and Congress tying up in Delhi, as are several leaders in the Congress high command. But the party’s Delhi unit, including Dikshit, have largely been opposed to an alliance, given that Assembly polls will be held in the capital next year.

AAP has already announced candidates in all seven seats in the capital — Dilip Pandey from North East, Atishi from East, Raghav Chadha from South, Gugan Singh from North West, Brijesh Goyal from New Delhi, Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk and Balbir Singh Jakhar from West.

While AAP has been pushing for a 5-2 seat sharing formula in its favour, the Congress is learnt to be insisting on at least three seats, with a 3-3-1 formula where a joint candidate can be fielded from one seat. When contacted, AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress P C Chacko did not respond.