Doors still open, ready to give four seats to AAP in Delhi, says Rahul Gandhi

After months of dilly-dallying over forming an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the party was willing to give four out of seven seats to the Aam Aadmi Party.

“An alliance between the Congress and AAP in Delhi would mean the rout of the BJP. The Congress is willing to give up 4 Delhi seats to the AAP to ensure this,” Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress chief further said the doors for stitching up an alliance were still open despite a “U-turn” by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “But, Mr Kejriwal has done yet another U-turn! Our doors are still open, but the clock is running out,” he added.

Alliance talks between AAP and Congress have been on for several months, but talks finally broke down when AAP said the party was ready to form an alliance with the Congress in Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh, but it would not agree for a tie-up just in the national capital.

Congress in-charge for Delhi PC Chacko, however, has made it clear that the party was open for a coalition only in Delhi. Last week, AAP and Jannayak Janata Party announced an alliance in Haryana, where AAP will contest on three seats and JJP on seven.