Rahul Gandhi arrives in Delhi, alliance call likely today

The Congress leadership is likely to take a call on an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday, with the party saying Congress president Rahul Gandhi will meet senior leaders to reach a decision.

P C Chacko, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee, told The Indian Express: “Rahul ji will be coming back to Delhi tonight (Saturday) and then I will meet him. A decision on the alliance may be finalised by Sunday.”

Not just Delhi, but Punjab and Haryana could also be part of the discussion, sources said.

While AAP had recently proposed a 5-2 seat-sharing deal in its favour in Delhi, the grand old party is inclined on a 3-3-1 configuration, with one seat being contested by a joint candidate.

“I proposed the 5-2 seat-sharing deal to Congress through (Sharad) Pawar ji. If Congress is serious about defeating BJP, it should agree to alliances in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had told The Indian Express.

From New Delhi constituency, AAP has so far selected Brijesh Goyal, who is also the convenor of AAP’s Delhi trade wing. Former president of Congress’s Delhi unit Ajay Maken is the party’s most probable candidate from the same constituency. Maken is among the Congress leaders in support of an alliance with AAP.

Asked whether he will give up the New Delhi seat for an alliance, Maken told The Indian Express: “Going for an alliance is important irrespective of any seat. And the decision to choose a candidate for any seat will not be taken by any other party than the Congress. But right now, the primary question is of alliance; rest everything is secondary.”