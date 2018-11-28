Assembly elections 2018 Highlights: PM is trying to destroy India’s institutions- SC, CBI, RBI and EC, says Rahul Gandhi
Assembly elections 2018 Highlights: BJP's Amit Shah is scheduled to address three rallies in Telangana, while Rahul Gandhi has four events planned for the day. Follow the latest updates here.
Days ahead of election, Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attacked against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Targetting KCR for extending support to BJP in Parliament, Gandhi, who is in Mahabubnagar, said, “Has KCR ever spoken against PM Modi? If TRS was really interested in the development of people, he would have never supported BJP.” He also coined new abbreviation for TRS – “Telangana Rashtriya Sangh Parivar.” He also accused KCR of “letting down” people. “The chief minister repackaged and renamed the policies that Congress started. Only his family benefited under him.”
The Congress is leading a ‘grand alliance’ of Opposition parties including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) in the state. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is also expected to join Gandhi in the campaign this week.
The BJP, meanwhile, is going solo in the state. Party chief Amit Shah, with three rallies and a roadshow lead the campaign in the state today.
Meanwhile, continuing BJP’s campaign in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took jibes at Rahul Gandhi calling him a “naamdaar.”
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after attending meeting with Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad:We aren't adversaries.There is similarity in our vision.We are fighting for voice of people of Telangana.We are working together as there is threat to this nation from PM pic.twitter.com/VbFm1lrocI
Hailing Hyderabad as an example for communal harmony, Gandhi said US President's good words for India being a major competitor is because of cities like Hyderabad. Rahul Gandhi in a scathing attack on BJP Chief Amit Shah said, "BJP President's name appears in Judge Loya's murder and the 4 Supreme Court judges seek public help as they are not allowed to look into this issue." Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at the infamous BJP dialogue 'Ache Din Aayenge' and claimed that now it has turned to 'Chowkidar Chor hai' and in turn also lashed out at KCR alleging that he stands in unity with Modi.
Congress President @RahulGandhi & Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh @ncbn address the public Sanathnagar, Telangana.
Raising the Rafale deal, Rahul Gandhi attacked Modi and asked why government handed over the deal to Anil Ambani instead of HAL. He further said, "The name of Telangana Rashtra Samithi but Telangana Rashtriya Sangh Parivaar hai. This is Narendra Modi's 'B' team and KCR does what Modi tells him, that's why to stall it, this 'mahagathbandhan' has been created.
Telangana gave its sweat and blood to form this state. Where are the jobs that KCR govt promised? Farmers are beaten for demanding for their rights. Lands are acquired without proper compensation: Congress President @RahulGandhi#TelanganaWithRahulGandhi
Rahul Gandhi at his public rally in Telangana's Khammam said, "In Delhi, Narendra Modi is trying to destroy all of India's institutions, whether it is Supreme Court, CBI, RBI or even Election Commission, he is trying to destroy it. In Telangana, on one side is KCR and his family and on the other side are the people of the state like the farmers, shopkeepers, women and kids stand. And after winning elections here, after winning in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, this 'mahagathbandhan' will defeat Modi in Delhi."
Union Minister M A Naqvi alleged that names of several fake voters were included in list with 700-800 voters having the same address. Names of Rohingyas were included in the list when they shouldn't be allowed to cast votes. He said, "We demanded EC to remove the loopholes before election and take action against officers involved."
Union Minister MA Naqvi: There are 2 very imp issues. Congress,TRS & AIMIM together deleted large no.of voters in Telangana from voter list on grounds of their community.Genuine voters from a particular community & supporting a specific party have been deleted under planned conspiracy pic.twitter.com/gJDJmv6e8p
Nalgonda (Telangana): There is no difference between the Congress and the TRS - both parties have no faith in internal democracy and both are indulge in the politics of appeasement. pic.twitter.com/1dT2zYhCoT
Gandhi attacking KCR government said that the latter had promised 22 lakh houses but only 5000 were built in reality. KCR has also failed to fulfil the promise of land to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe community and claimed that Congress' coalition government will fulfil all these promises. The Congress chief also reiterated that their agenda is to create jobs in the state. He said, "We will provide ₹3000 unemployment allowance."
Seeing my mother cook food on a chulha, I was inspired to start the Ujjwala scheme, recounts PM Modi
These four generations of 'Naamdaar' Congress don't know what is smoke, how to light a wooden chulha (stove). I've seen my mother cook food on the wooden stove, and have experienced how eyes water after smoking up the chulha, after seeing all this I was inspired to start the Ujjwala Yojana, shared PM Modi
PM Modi hits out at Congress for the poor plight of farmers in the country
अगर दस साल पहले आपने स्वामीनाथन कमीशन लागू किया होता, किसान को डेढ़ गुना MSP दिया होता तो आज हिंदुस्तान के किसान पर कर्ज नहीं होता। आप और आपकी चार पीढ़ी के लोग जिन्होंने सरकारें चलायी वो सब ज़िम्मेवार है किसानों की दुर्दशा के लिए : पीएम @narendramodi#राजस्थान_बोले_हर_घर_मोदी
Questioning the Opposition's mindset, Modi said, "Look at the courage of the Congress and how shamless they are, as they resisted the surgical strike initially and then they ask us proof of it. With such mindset of this Congress, what can we anyway expect from them?"
'Previous govt looted the country of Rs 12 lakh crore, in four years we stopped the loot', says Modi thanking voters
Modi implying the importance of elections in the democracy said, "The strength of your vote is huge when you voted, you must have thought you did it for the victory of your MLA/MP or party. However, it is not limited to their victory, but also to reduce poverty, destruction in the country. In this country, for 30 years there has been governance by the mahagathbandhan government. For the past 10 years, the previous government was looting the country of nearly Rs 12 lakh crore. Four generations were running the country and they looted the country. Whereas, in 4 years, we have stopped the loot and their games. Every ghotala (financial scandal) is gone. How did all this go? Not because of Modi but due to your votes."
Naamdari (Congress) call these Maoists, Naxalites as revolutionaries. How can we forgive them?: Modi
We all know that election is a huge celebration of democracy. At the time of the celebration of democracy in Chhattisgarh, among the jawans engaged in service there, one jawan was from Bharatpur.
ये नामदार के दरबारी बेशर्मी से माओवादी, नक्सलवादी, हिंसा करने वाले लोग को क्रांतिकारी कहते है। राजस्थान के वीर सपूत का, भरतपुर के बेटे का, उसके हथियारों को क्रांतिकारी कहने वाले इस नामदारों को हम माफ़ कर सकते है क्या? : प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi#राजस्थान_बोले_हर_घर_मोदी
Meanwhile, Amit Shah in Telangana said, "Akbaruddin Owaisi claimed that whoever becomes CM of Telangana will have to bow before them. The Congress and TRS have surrendered before Owaisi but we haven't."
PM Modi has arrived in Rajasthan's Bharatpur
After Nagaur, Narendra Modi has arrived in Rajasthan to address a public rally in Bharatpur.
In their manifesto, Congress has promised a slew of benefits for the minorities. They promised free electricity to Masjid and Churches and not temples. Development can't happen basis religion: Shri @AmitShah#TelanganaWithBJP
Amit Shah said that not a single poor family in Telangana has benefitted from the Centre's PMAY scheme whereas, in Maharashtra, around 1.18 lakh poor families have a home under the scheme. He also attacked KCR for depriving people of Telangana from the benefits of the pro-poor schemes of the centre.
A transgender activist, who is contesting the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections on December 7, was reported missing on Tuesday morning. The police have filed a case based on a complaint that “she is feared to be kidnapped”, reported news agency PTI. Chandramukhi M, the first and sole candidate to stand for elections in the state, is contesting on a CPI(M)-led Bahujan Left Front (BLF) ticket from Goshamahal constituency. She had started campaigning for the polls on Monday.
BJP chief Amit Shah is addressing a rally in Adilabad. Urging the voters to bring BJP to power, Amit Shah said, "The entry of Lotus will be through Adilabad, known as the gateway of Telangana. KCR had made a lot of promises. We would like to ask him what happened to them? The government has not even allowed the policies of Modi government to reach people. They feel that this might increase the popularity of Modi in the state."
"We will fulfil all dreams that you have seen, the promises for which you have fought. We will help you develop the dream which Sonia Gandhi helped in fulfilling. First, we will defeat KCR here and then Modi in Delhi in 2019 elections. I would like to tell you that the Congress will come to power here and our alliance government is for you," Rahul Gandhi said, ending his speech.
Responding to PM Modi's remark that "Congress and TRS are "same sides of a coin," Gandhi said, "Why did PM Modi rake this issue now? We have raised multiple issues like Rafale deal, no-confidence motion, against the government. Has TRS supported us once?"
Shifting focus to national politics, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, "Whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi needed help in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, your chief minister extended him full support. Atrocities against Dalits, farmers would not have been possible without this. I clearly remember that TRS supported BJP, Sangh Parivar is every bill that was passed."
Gandhi also coined a new name for TRS - "Telangana Rashtriya Sangh Parivar". "Be it AIMIM or TRS, they want to make sure that BJP is not dethroned and Narendra Modi remains the prime minister. If TRS was really interested in the development of people, he would have never supported BJP. Their MPs always said that the order came from the top leader.
Rahul Gandhi promises to empower women in Telangana; enhance healthcare, housing
"When the Congress and its alliance comes to power in the state, we will make sure that development reaches every sphere of the state. We will grant 100 crore to Self-Help Groups in order to empower women. We will also ensure that banks will provide loans worth Rs 500 crore to women."
KCR only repackaged, renamed Congress' policies: Rahul Gandhi
"When the KCR government came to power in the state, you had no loans. But today the state has a massive loan to pay. While people in the state are struggling, the income of KCR's son saw a four-fold hike. The chief minister repackaged and renamed the policies that Congress started. I, today, want to ask how many jobs has this government given. He has given employment to only four members of his family."
KCR left dreams, promises unfulfilled: Rahul Gandhi in Telangana
Action now shifts to Telangana as Congress chief address rally in Mahbubnagar. He had earlier campaigned in the state with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. "The mood of the state is swinging towards the Congress and its alliance partners. The state had trusted KCR, but everybody here knows that the chief minister has let down the state. The people know that the dreams and promises are unfulfilled."
Congress attacks me because I targetted corruption: PM Modi tells Rajasthan voters
Launching a scathing attack on Congress, Narendra Modi said he is being targetted because he has been talking about corruption and closed all avenues for the party. "Now they have nowhere to go. This is why they bring in my mother, insult my father," he said, amid loud cheers of 'Modi'
Talking about farmers, Modi said, "Swaminathan commission report was first submitted to the Congress. But the ruling party never bothered to read or implement it. When our party came in, we decided to work for the farmers. Had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a son of a farmer, been the prime minister of this country, the farmer community would have benefited." He ended his speech seeking votes for Vasundhara Raje.
Vote to develop Rajasthan: PM Narendra Modi
Talking about the importance of every vote, PM Modi said, "We are not polling to form a government, we are voting to make and develop Rajasthan." "At least 16,000 people have got homes in Nagaur. Drinking water, LPG connections have been made available in Rajasthan. The poor only have the government's support and our government is for them. Do the 'naamdaars' know of the difficulties of the poor? It is us who recognise the pain and suffering."
"The development in Rajasthan is a blessing and it is not because of Vasundhara Raje or me. It is because of you," he tells voters.
Targetting Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, "Those clueless about farming are now championing for the cause of farmers."
Not asking for votes to benefit our grandchildren: PM Modi in Rajasthan
"We are asking you to vote based on our track record in the state. We are asking your vote because we believe in Vikaas. We are not asking your votes for the benefits of our grandchildren, but for the development of our motherland. Today, a naamdar has come to battle against a kaamdaar."
Continuing BJP's campaign in Rajasthan, PM Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Nagore district. Taking a dig at the Congress, Modi said, "I am not born with a golden spoon. Only those who can understand the sufferings of the poor can work for them. Sab ka saath, sab ka vikaas is not a mere political slogan."
I am in Telangana on a two day tour. Today I will address public meetings at Kosgi & Madhira. There are also corner meetings scheduled at Sanat Nagar and Nampally. You can watch these meetings on Facebook Live. https://t.co/RUVkWyfXaspic.twitter.com/N9x4SPGD9L
Welcome to the live blog. Days ahead of election in Telangana, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah will lead the charge of their respective parties in the state. Track all the latest developments from poll-bound Telangana here
Addressing a public meeting in Telangana at Nizamabad on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people not to vote for Congress. “Don’t put even a single vote to the Congress. Not a single Congress candidate should win. The Congress kept winning elections for 50 years without doing anything. People have kicked them out. (TRS chief K Chandrasekhar) Rao also thinks he will win without doing anything for Telangana,” he said.
Modi said that Rao did not join Ayushman Bharat scheme because of his feeling of insecurity. “This Chief Minister feels so insecure… he trusts astrologers, does puja, ties nimbu-mirchi (to ward off evil). So when we introduced Ayushman Bharat Yojana, he decided not to join it. He feared people would reject him if Modicare comes into force. He did injustice to the poor people of the state,” Modi said. He also said that Rao received training in the Congress under Sonia Gandhi.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lashed out at Modi for his statement on the alleged lack of basic amenities in Nizamabad. Challenging him to do a joint visit to the district, KCR remarked that he had never seen such an "ignorant" Prime Minister. Elections for 119-member Assembly are scheduled on December 7.
Meanwhile, voting is underway in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly and the 40-member Mizoram Assembly. The counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 11.
Hailing Hyderabad as an example for communal harmony, Gandhi said US President's good words for India being a major competitor is because of cities like Hyderabad. Rahul Gandhi in a scathing attack on BJP Chief Amit Shah said, "BJP President's name appears in Judge Loya's murder and the 4 Supreme Court judges seek public help as they are not allowed to look into this issue." Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at the infamous BJP dialogue 'Ache Din Aayenge' and claimed that now it has turned to 'Chowkidar Chor hai' and in turn also lashed out at KCR alleging that he stands in unity with Modi.
Raising the Rafale deal, Rahul Gandhi attacked Modi and asked why government handed over the deal to Anil Ambani instead of HAL. He further said, "The name of Telangana Rashtra Samithi but Telangana Rashtriya Sangh Parivaar hai. This is Narendra Modi's 'B' team and KCR does what Modi tells him, that's why to stall it, this 'mahagathbandhan' has been created.
Rahul Gandhi at his public rally in Telangana's Khammam said, "In Delhi, Narendra Modi is trying to destroy all of India's institutions, whether it is Supreme Court, CBI, RBI or even Election Commission, he is trying to destroy it. In Telangana, on one side is KCR and his family and on the other side are the people of the state like the farmers, shopkeepers, women and kids stand. And after winning elections here, after winning in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, this 'mahagathbandhan' will defeat Modi in Delhi."
Union Minister M A Naqvi alleged that names of several fake voters were included in list with 700-800 voters having the same address. Names of Rohingyas were included in the list when they shouldn't be allowed to cast votes. He said, "We demanded EC to remove the loopholes before election and take action against officers involved."
Gandhi attacking KCR government said that the latter had promised 22 lakh houses but only 5000 were built in reality. KCR has also failed to fulfil the promise of land to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe community and claimed that Congress' coalition government will fulfil all these promises. The Congress chief also reiterated that their agenda is to create jobs in the state. He said, "We will provide ₹3000 unemployment allowance."
These four generations of 'Naamdaar' Congress don't know what is smoke, how to light a wooden chulha (stove). I've seen my mother cook food on the wooden stove, and have experienced how eyes water after smoking up the chulha, after seeing all this I was inspired to start the Ujjwala Yojana, shared PM Modi
Modi implying the importance of elections in the democracy said, "The strength of your vote is huge when you voted, you must have thought you did it for the victory of your MLA/MP or party. However, it is not limited to their victory, but also to reduce poverty, destruction in the country. In this country, for 30 years there has been governance by the mahagathbandhan government. For the past 10 years, the previous government was looting the country of nearly Rs 12 lakh crore. Four generations were running the country and they looted the country. Whereas, in 4 years, we have stopped the loot and their games. Every ghotala (financial scandal) is gone. How did all this go? Not because of Modi but due to your votes."
We all know that election is a huge celebration of democracy. At the time of the celebration of democracy in Chhattisgarh, among the jawans engaged in service there, one jawan was from Bharatpur.
Meanwhile, Amit Shah in Telangana said, "Akbaruddin Owaisi claimed that whoever becomes CM of Telangana will have to bow before them. The Congress and TRS have surrendered before Owaisi but we haven't."
After Nagaur, Narendra Modi has arrived in Rajasthan to address a public rally in Bharatpur.
Amit Shah said that not a single poor family in Telangana has benefitted from the Centre's PMAY scheme whereas, in Maharashtra, around 1.18 lakh poor families have a home under the scheme. He also attacked KCR for depriving people of Telangana from the benefits of the pro-poor schemes of the centre.
A transgender activist, who is contesting the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections on December 7, was reported missing on Tuesday morning. The police have filed a case based on a complaint that “she is feared to be kidnapped”, reported news agency PTI. Chandramukhi M, the first and sole candidate to stand for elections in the state, is contesting on a CPI(M)-led Bahujan Left Front (BLF) ticket from Goshamahal constituency. She had started campaigning for the polls on Monday.
BJP chief Amit Shah is addressing a rally in Adilabad. Urging the voters to bring BJP to power, Amit Shah said, "The entry of Lotus will be through Adilabad, known as the gateway of Telangana. KCR had made a lot of promises. We would like to ask him what happened to them? The government has not even allowed the policies of Modi government to reach people. They feel that this might increase the popularity of Modi in the state."
"We will fulfil all dreams that you have seen, the promises for which you have fought. We will help you develop the dream which Sonia Gandhi helped in fulfilling. First, we will defeat KCR here and then Modi in Delhi in 2019 elections. I would like to tell you that the Congress will come to power here and our alliance government is for you," Rahul Gandhi said, ending his speech.
Responding to PM Modi's remark that "Congress and TRS are "same sides of a coin," Gandhi said, "Why did PM Modi rake this issue now? We have raised multiple issues like Rafale deal, no-confidence motion, against the government. Has TRS supported us once?"
Shifting focus to national politics, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, "Whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi needed help in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, your chief minister extended him full support. Atrocities against Dalits, farmers would not have been possible without this. I clearly remember that TRS supported BJP, Sangh Parivar is every bill that was passed."
Gandhi also coined a new name for TRS - "Telangana Rashtriya Sangh Parivar". "Be it AIMIM or TRS, they want to make sure that BJP is not dethroned and Narendra Modi remains the prime minister. If TRS was really interested in the development of people, he would have never supported BJP. Their MPs always said that the order came from the top leader.
"When the Congress and its alliance comes to power in the state, we will make sure that development reaches every sphere of the state. We will grant 100 crore to Self-Help Groups in order to empower women. We will also ensure that banks will provide loans worth Rs 500 crore to women."
"When the KCR government came to power in the state, you had no loans. But today the state has a massive loan to pay. While people in the state are struggling, the income of KCR's son saw a four-fold hike. The chief minister repackaged and renamed the policies that Congress started. I, today, want to ask how many jobs has this government given. He has given employment to only four members of his family."
Action now shifts to Telangana as Congress chief address rally in Mahbubnagar. He had earlier campaigned in the state with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. "The mood of the state is swinging towards the Congress and its alliance partners. The state had trusted KCR, but everybody here knows that the chief minister has let down the state. The people know that the dreams and promises are unfulfilled."
Launching a scathing attack on Congress, Narendra Modi said he is being targetted because he has been talking about corruption and closed all avenues for the party. "Now they have nowhere to go. This is why they bring in my mother, insult my father," he said, amid loud cheers of 'Modi'
Talking about farmers, Modi said, "Swaminathan commission report was first submitted to the Congress. But the ruling party never bothered to read or implement it. When our party came in, we decided to work for the farmers. Had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a son of a farmer, been the prime minister of this country, the farmer community would have benefited." He ended his speech seeking votes for Vasundhara Raje.
Talking about the importance of every vote, PM Modi said, "We are not polling to form a government, we are voting to make and develop Rajasthan." "At least 16,000 people have got homes in Nagaur. Drinking water, LPG connections have been made available in Rajasthan. The poor only have the government's support and our government is for them. Do the 'naamdaars' know of the difficulties of the poor? It is us who recognise the pain and suffering."
"The development in Rajasthan is a blessing and it is not because of Vasundhara Raje or me. It is because of you," he tells voters.
Targetting Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, "Those clueless about farming are now championing for the cause of farmers."
"We are asking you to vote based on our track record in the state. We are asking your vote because we believe in Vikaas. We are not asking your votes for the benefits of our grandchildren, but for the development of our motherland. Today, a naamdar has come to battle against a kaamdaar."
Continuing BJP's campaign in Rajasthan, PM Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Nagore district. Taking a dig at the Congress, Modi said, "I am not born with a golden spoon. Only those who can understand the sufferings of the poor can work for them. Sab ka saath, sab ka vikaas is not a mere political slogan."
Welcome to the live blog. Days ahead of election in Telangana, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah will lead the charge of their respective parties in the state. Track all the latest developments from poll-bound Telangana here