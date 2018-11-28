Assembly elections 2018 Highlights: PM is trying to destroy India’s institutions- SC, CBI, RBI and EC, says Rahul Gandhi

Days ahead of election, Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attacked against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Targetting KCR for extending support to BJP in Parliament, Gandhi, who is in Mahabubnagar, said, “Has KCR ever spoken against PM Modi? If TRS was really interested in the development of people, he would have never supported BJP.” He also coined new abbreviation for TRS – “Telangana Rashtriya Sangh Parivar.” He also accused KCR of “letting down” people. “The chief minister repackaged and renamed the policies that Congress started. Only his family benefited under him.”

Advertising

The Congress is leading a ‘grand alliance’ of Opposition parties including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) in the state. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is also expected to join Gandhi in the campaign this week.

The BJP, meanwhile, is going solo in the state. Party chief Amit Shah, with three rallies and a roadshow lead the campaign in the state today.

Meanwhile, continuing BJP’s campaign in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took jibes at Rahul Gandhi calling him a “naamdaar.”