Rahul Gandhi: 20% of India’s poor will get Rs 72,000 a year if Congress comes to power

Rahul Gandhi Monday announced minimum income support scheme and said 20 percent of the poor in the country will be given Rs 72,000 per year, if the Congress is voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Assuring to wipe out poverty from the country, the Congress party president said, “The scheme will assure that 20 per cent of the poorest people in the country earn at least Rs 12,000 a month,” Gandhi said, adding, “If Narendra Modi can give money to India’s richest, Congress party can give Rs 72,000 to the poorest of this country.” Click for more election news

Gandhi also said the plan has been prepared and it is “fiscally perfectly possible”. “Five crore families i.e. 25 crore people will be able to avail this scheme. We will eradicate poverty from the country,” he added.

Describing the idea behind this ambitious poverty-alleviation scheme as “ground-breaking”, he explained, “If you earn less than Rs 12,000, this scheme will ensure that your income reaches Rs 12,000 and then stop on its own.”

He said it was a well-thought, dynamic idea and all the limitations have been looked into.

BJP was quick to react to this. Soon after the announcement by Gandhi, BJP national general secretary mocked the idea saying one can promise anything when he or she is sure about his or her defeat. “Who takes it seriously? Already under different schemes, poor families get much more support. Is it in addition to those schemes or they all will be subsumed in it?” Madhav asked.