Raha (sc) Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-wise Trends

Raha Assembly Election Result 2026: Live counting and results updates.

Raha (sc) Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Raha (sc) Assembly constituency went to polls on 09 Apr 2026. This time, key candidates contesting from the Raha (sc) seat include Barun Bikash Das, Mukut Das, and Sashi Kanta Das from major parties like AAP, All India United Democratic Front, and BJP.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Indian National Congress Sashi Kanta Das, Asom Gana Parisad Bishnu Das, Assam Jatiya Parishad Utpal Bania and others. In the last Raha (sc) Assembly elections, the Indian National Congress party’s Sashi Kanta Das won by a margin of 13,058 votes. The Asom Gana Parisad’s Bishnu Das was the runner up securing 76,453 votes.

The total electorate in this constituency is approximately 2,07,160, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on vote counting, party-wise trends, and final results for the Raha (sc) seat. Raha (sc) Election Results 2026 LIVE Vote Counting Track live vote counting and real-time updates for the Raha (sc) assembly seat. Get round-wise updates, leading candidates, and party-wise performance. Raha (sc) (Assam) Assembly Election 2026 Candidates List Check here the Raha (sc) constituency candidates complete information related to party, property and family background. raha CANDIDATE LIST 2026 Candidate name Party/ Alliance Assets/Liabilities Barun Bikash Das Rs 1,27,77,464 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 21,24,603 ~ 21 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 42 Others Mukut Das Rs 58,29,000 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 31,97,491 ~ 31 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 58 Graduate Sashi Kanta Das / Cases Age Education 0 54 12th Pass Utpal Bania Rs 88,06,620 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 39,42,816 ~ 39 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 35 12th Pass View More Raha (sc) Last 3 Years Election Results, Winner, Runner-up Check here which party’s candidate won and who lost in the last assembly elections in Raha (sc). Story continues below this ad raha RESULTS IN PAST ELECTIONS Year Winning Candidate Party 2011 Pijush Hazarika 2016 Dimbeswar Das 2021 Sashi Kanta Das Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Constituency-Wise Check here the Live Results of Assam Election all constituencies and Find out here which party’s candidate was ahead and who was behind. Read more Live Updates May 4, 2026 01:37 AM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Himanta Biswa Sarma remarks on ‘Miyas’, polarisation politics trigger row in Assam Comments by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on “polarisation” and targeting “Miyas” have triggered a major political row, with the Opposition accusing the BJP of attempting voter suppression during the electoral roll revision process. Read full story here May 4, 2026 01:34 AM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: BJP projected to win in Assam in exit polls Across agencies, the BJP and its allies are projected to dominate, while the Congress-led alliance trails significantly. Smaller players, including All India United Democratic Front, are expected to remain in single digits. May 4, 2026 12:52 AM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: BJP projected to win in Assam in exit polls Across agencies, the BJP and its allies are projected to dominate, while the Congress-led alliance trails significantly. Smaller players, including All India United Democratic Front, are expected to remain in single digits. Read full analysis here May 4, 2026 12:18 AM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: How, where to check Assam election results live updates Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 will be declared on May 4. Here’s how and where to check live vote counting updates online. May 4, 2026 12:00 AM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Exit Poll Snapshot Axis My India: NDA 88-100 | Congress+ 24-36 Matrize: NDA 85-95 | Congress+ 25-32 JVC: NDA 88-101 | Congress+ 23-33 People’s Pulse: NDA 68-72 | Congress+ 22-26 Kamakhya Analytics: NDA 85-95 | Congress+ 26-39 Poll Diary: NDA 86-101 | Congress+ 15-26 People’s Insight: NDA 88-96 | Congress+ 30-34 May 3, 2026 10:15 PM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Exit polls project BJP to likely retain power, Himanta govt ahead Most exit polls for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 project a clear return of the BJP-led government under Himanta Biswa Sarma, with forecasts consistently giving the NDA a comfortable majority in the 126-seat Assembly. May 3, 2026 09:00 PM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Assam’s too clocked record voter turnout Assam registered its highest voter turnout on April 9, with the Election Commission (EC) placing it at 85.91%. The turnout is 1.24 percentage points higher than the previous record of 84.67% in the 2016 election, when the BJP first came to power after 15 years of Congress governments. Of the state’s 126 constituencies, 18 registered a voter turnout above 90%. May 3, 2026 08:01 PM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Full list of major parties contesting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), others, are among the key parties contesting the polls. May 3, 2026 06:59 PM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Full list of major parties contesting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), others, are among the key parties contesting the polls.

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