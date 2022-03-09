scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Rae Bareli assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Rae Bareli |
Updated: March 9, 2022 7:15:45 pm
Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Rae Bareli Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Aditi Singh. The Rae Bareli seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Rae Bareli ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

rae bareli Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Aditi Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 30,98,53,494 ~ 30 Crore+ / Rs 3,61,81,193 ~ 3 Crore+
Dr. Manish Chauhan INC 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 16,20,75,203 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 3,09,82,124 ~ 3 Crore+
Gaurav Singh AAP 0 Graduate 33 Rs 19,72,934 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 8,32,000 ~ 8 Lacs+
Kuldeep Yadav IND 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 1,18,800 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mahmood Ahmad IND 0 Literate 44 Rs 1,28,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mansingh Patel Akhil Bhartiya Apna Dal 3 Post Graduate 62 Rs 2,00,60,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Mo. Ashraf BSP 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 74,07,569 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Phoolchandra CPI(ML)(L) 1 Literate 44 Rs 5,18,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Radhe Shyam Jan Adhikar Party 2 Graduate 36 Rs 41,23,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+
Raghvendra Hindustan Samaj Party 0 Graduate 50 Rs 11,70,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 4,70,000 ~ 4 Lacs+
Ram Bahadur IND 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 8,48,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Pratap Yadav SP 8 Post Graduate 51 Rs 23,02,515 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+
Sartaj Ali IND 1 Graduate 38 Rs 12,60,609 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 1,60,300 ~ 1 Lacs+
Suryanath Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 7,99,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Rae Bareli candidate of from Aditi Singh Uttar Pradesh.

Rae Bareli Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Aditi Singh
INC

rae bareli Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Aditi Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 13,98,456 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 44,90,234 ~ 44 Lacs+
Anita Srivastava BJP 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 1,09,89,569 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,98,676 ~ 8 Lacs+
Bharati Pandey RLD 0 Others 49 Rs 41,42,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dinesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jagdish Prasad IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 29,17,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Manvendra Singh Aajad Bharat Party (Democratic) 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 40,500 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Mhd. Shahbaz Khan BSP 0 Graduate 35 Rs 5,46,42,570 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,39,37,690 ~ 2 Crore+
Piyush Sharma IND 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 1,31,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajesh Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 2 10th Pass 44 Rs 44,19,300 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 92,200 ~ 92 Thou+
Ramesh Kumar Justice Party 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 70,500 ~ 70 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Sabir Khan Samtawadi Republican Party 0 10th Pass 29 Rs 16,12,041 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sonu Lal Manavtawadi Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 98,800 ~ 98 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Vishwa Nath Verma Rashtriya Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 2,37,87,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 33,00,000 ~ 33 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Rae Bareli candidate of from Akhilesh Kumar Singh Uttar Pradesh.

Rae Bareli Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Akhilesh Kumar Singh
PECP

rae bareli Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Akhilesh Kumar Singh PECP 8 Graduate 49 Rs 3,60,17,982 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 8,45,475 ~ 8 Lacs+
Awdesh Bahadur Singh INC 1 Graduate 42 Rs 91,33,659 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 8,75,000 ~ 8 Lacs+
Dinesh Kumar IND 0 Not Given 26 Rs 13,61,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kaushlendra Pratap Singh IND 2 10th Pass 52 Rs 28,66,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Lavkush Singh Nehru Janhit Congress 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 86,000 ~ 86 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Pushpendra Singh BSP 9 12th Pass 26 Rs 1,11,68,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 55,97,024 ~ 55 Lacs+
Rakesh Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 5,83,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Prakash IND 0 5th Pass 27 Rs 2,10,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 8,000 ~ 8 Thou+
Ram Pratap Yadav SP 6 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 24,02,450 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Sughar Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 24,27,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ravi Shankar JD(U) 0 Graduate 38 Rs 55,40,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sarojani Layal MwSP 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 3,13,736 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sunil Singh JKP 8 8th Pass 31 Rs 13,94,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Sushil Sharma BJP 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 19,02,586 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Rae Bareli Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Rae Bareli Assembly is also given here..

