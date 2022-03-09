Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Rae Bareli Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Aditi Singh. The Rae Bareli seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Rae Bareli candidate of from Akhilesh Kumar Singh Uttar Pradesh. Rae Bareli Election Result 2012

rae bareli Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akhilesh Kumar Singh PECP 8 Graduate 49 Rs 3,60,17,982 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 8,45,475 ~ 8 Lacs+ Awdesh Bahadur Singh INC 1 Graduate 42 Rs 91,33,659 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 8,75,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Dinesh Kumar IND 0 Not Given 26 Rs 13,61,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kaushlendra Pratap Singh IND 2 10th Pass 52 Rs 28,66,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lavkush Singh Nehru Janhit Congress 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 86,000 ~ 86 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Pushpendra Singh BSP 9 12th Pass 26 Rs 1,11,68,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 55,97,024 ~ 55 Lacs+ Rakesh Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 5,83,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Prakash IND 0 5th Pass 27 Rs 2,10,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 8,000 ~ 8 Thou+ Ram Pratap Yadav SP 6 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 24,02,450 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Sughar Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 24,27,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravi Shankar JD(U) 0 Graduate 38 Rs 55,40,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarojani Layal MwSP 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 3,13,736 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Singh JKP 8 8th Pass 31 Rs 13,94,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Sushil Sharma BJP 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 19,02,586 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

