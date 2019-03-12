Race for Lok Sabha tickets: BJP faces problem of plenty in Haryana, says Capt Abhimanyu

Haryana Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Captain Abhimanyu Monday said “the party was facing a crisis of plenty” while finalising candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state.

The minister’s comment was in response to a query whether the party was facing dearth of candidates. He added: “The election committee of the party will send a panel of the probable candidates to the party high command soon for a final call. The party has already initiated process to look for the probable candidates for each of the constituency in Haryana.”

The BJP had won seven out of ten parliamentary constituencies during 2014 polls. “This time we will win all ten seats in Haryana because of charismatic leadership of Narendra Modi in Centre and performance of state BJP government led by Manohar Lal Khattar for over four years here,” he claimed.

The minister claimed that there was no gap between Jats and non-Jats in the state which was a good sign for the society. “The Jind bypoll proved that we got votes across the caste lines as we talk about sarv samaj (all communities).”

Terming the violence which took place during the Jat reservation agitation in February 2016 as a “black chapter” in the history of Haryana, Capt Abhimanyu said that “the youths were misguided by our political opponents as part of their nefarious designs for political gains”.

Capt Abhimanyu’s own house was gutted in a fire during the quota violence. “Criminals have no caste. They should be exposed before the society,” he said Monday.