40% quota for women in police: Congress election manifesto for Uttarakhand polls

The Congress on Wednesday released its manifesto for the Uttarakhand Assembly election, with special focus on LPG subsidy, employment and women’s empowerment. The state goes to the polls on February 14.

Releasing the manifesto during a virtual rally organised from Dehradun, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that if voted to power in the state, the party’s government would reserve 40 per cent of posts in the police department for women, and that priority would be given to women in 40 per cent of all government jobs.

The party promised that a Congress government would keep the price of LPG below Rs 500. Under the slogan of “char dham char kaam”, the Congress also promised annual aid of Rs 40,000 to 5 lakh families in the state, the creation of more than 4 lakh jobs and access to health facilities for every family. Priyanka said the Congress would encourage tourism and create a special tourism package.

Saying that her family has a deep relationship with Uttarakhand, Priyanka added that she was saddened by the BJP government in the state.

“Governments come, and it is understandable that a government cannot complete all the development required and realises that they can do more. However, it is sad that this government has done nothing at all. You all gave them your support, but they broke all the promises. The developments you see were done during our government,” she said.