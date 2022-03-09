Quepem (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Quepem (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Quepem Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Chandrakant Kavlekar. The Quepem seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

quepem Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Alexy Fernandes SHS 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 25,61,587 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 19,18,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ Aloysious D Silva NCP 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 43,77,650 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 1,20,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Altone D Costa INC 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 20,87,28,330 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 30,66,500 ~ 30 Lacs+ Chandrakant Kavlekar BJP 2 8th Pass 50 Rs 12,00,06,276 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 3,64,78,588 ~ 3 Crore+ Kanta Gaude AITC 0 12th Pass 65 Rs 1,22,07,012 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 24,28,235 ~ 24 Lacs+ Raul Pereira AAP 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 1,48,53,840 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,00,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ Vishal Gauns Dessai Revolutionary Goans Party 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 5,36,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

quepem Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Chandrakant Kavlekar INC 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 9,37,61,666 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,88,856 ~ 2 Crore+ Charles Dsilva Goa Su-Raj Party 0 Graduate 47 Rs 82,57,041 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 11,28,995 ~ 11 Lacs+ Joao Fernandes AAP 1 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 45,13,712 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Prakash Shankar Velip BJP 2 Graduate 63 Rs 3,12,11,783 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 19,54,571 ~ 19 Lacs+ Sudesh Gaude Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 14,40,843 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

quepem Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Chandrakant Kavlekar INC 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 5,31,79,015 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 26,20,223 ~ 26 Lacs+ Joseph Gonsalves GVP 1 Graduate 47 Rs 1,55,17,489 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manuel Colaco UGDP 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 3,55,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Prakash S. Velip IND 0 Graduate 59 Rs 87,10,000 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 11,02,268 ~ 11 Lacs+ Prakash Velip MAG 0 Graduate 35 Rs 91,32,281 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 14,96,523 ~ 14 Lacs+

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

