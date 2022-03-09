Qadian (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Qadian (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Qadian Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Fatehjang Singh Bajwa. The Qadian seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

qadian Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Fatehjang Singh Bajwa INC 0 Graduate 58 Rs 33,35,46,608 ~ 33 Crore+ / Rs 38,83,434 ~ 38 Lacs+ Abhijit Dugal IND 0 Others 35 Rs 3,70,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Charanjit Kaur IND 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 22,82,812 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Gurbachan Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 45,45,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 3,22,380 ~ 3 Lacs+ Kanwal Preet Singh AAP 3 Graduate 38 Rs 77,22,196 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 63,41,920 ~ 63 Lacs+ Kulwant Singh IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 3,07,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kulwant Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 93,00,000 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Mohinder Singh BSP 0 8th Pass 66 Rs 9,55,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Raman Kumar Hindustan Utthan Party 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 4,11,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rohit Gupta Hindustan Shakti Sena 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 44,03,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sewa Singh SAD 0 Graduate 66 Rs 3,28,69,255 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar CPI(ML)(L) 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 6,99,065 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

qadian Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Charanjit Kaur INC 0 Graduate 52 Rs 17,92,62,101 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Col. Surjit Singh PPOP 1 Post Graduate 55 Rs 2,65,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Kulwant Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 1,19,24,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,85,477 ~ 2 Lacs+ Sewa Singh Sekhwan SAD 0 Graduate 60 Rs 2,56,95,629 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 15,56,096 ~ 15 Lacs+ Sucha Singh Chhotepur IND 0 Graduate 60 Rs 1,34,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

