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Puthuppally Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-wise Trends

Puthuppally (Kerala) Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Get the latest results for the Puthuppally seat, including leading candidates, party-wise vote share, winning margin, and live counting updates on Indianexpress.com.

Puthuppally Election Results 2026, Puthuppally Assembly Seat Result, Kerala Election ResultsPuthuppally Assembly Election Result 2026: Live counting and results updates.

Puthuppally Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Puthuppally Assembly constituency went to polls on 09 Apr 2026. This time, key candidates contesting from the Puthuppally seat include Adv. Chandy Oommen, K. M. Radhakrishnan, and Paul P Chacko (Shaji Kadayil) from major parties like INC, CPI(M), and BSP.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Indian National Congress Oommen Chandy, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) Jaick C Thomas, Bharatiya Janta Party N Hari and others. In the last Puthuppally Assembly elections, the Indian National Congress party’s Oommen Chandy won by a margin of 9,044 votes. The Communist Party Of India (Marxist)’s Jaick C Thomas was the runner up securing 54,328 votes.

The total electorate in this constituency is approximately 1,68,957, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates on vote counting, party-wise trends, and final results for the Puthuppally seat.

Puthuppally Election Results 2026 LIVE Vote Counting

Track live vote counting and real-time updates for the Puthuppally assembly seat. Get round-wise updates, leading candidates, and party-wise performance.

Live Puthuppally Election Results

Candidate name Party Status
Adv. Chandy Oommen INC Awaited
K. M. Radhakrishnan CPI(M) Awaited
Paul P Chacko (Shaji Kadayil) BSP Awaited
Raveendranath Vakathanam BJP Awaited
Rijomon Mathew IND Awaited
Sabu Mylakkadan Janam Rashtriya Party Awaited

Puthuppally (Kerala) Assembly Election 2026 Candidates List

Check here the Puthuppally constituency candidates complete information related to party, property and family background.

puthuppally CANDIDATE LIST 2026

Candidate name Party/ Alliance Assets/Liabilities
Adv. Chandy Oommen inc Rs 23,21,480 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 13,27,359 ~ 13 Lacs+
Cases Age Education
6 40 Post Graduate
K. M. Radhakrishnan cpi(m) Rs 1,15,85,275 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Cases Age Education
1 65 12th Pass
Paul P Chacko (Shaji Kadayil) bsp /
Cases Age Education
0 59 10th Pass
Raveendranath Vakathanam bjp Rs 5,72,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Cases Age Education
0 50 Post Graduate
Rijomon Mathew ind Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Cases Age Education
0 48 12th Pass
Sabu Mylakkadan janam rashtriya party /
Cases Age Education
0 58 10th Pass

Puthuppally Last 3 Years Election Results, Winner, Runner-up

Check here which party’s candidate won and who lost in the last assembly elections in Puthuppally.

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puthuppally RESULTS IN PAST ELECTIONS

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2011
Oommen Chandy
INC
2016
Oommen Chandy
INC
2021
Oommen Chandy
INC

Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Constituency-Wise

Check here the Live Results of Kerala Election all constituencies and Find out here which party’s candidate was ahead and who was behind.

Sr. Constituency Candidate State Party Status
1 ALAPPUZHA Awaited Kerala awaited
2 AMBALAPUZHA Awaited Kerala awaited
3 AROOR Awaited Kerala awaited
4 CHENGANNUR Awaited Kerala awaited
5 CHERTHALA Awaited Kerala awaited
6 HARIPAD Awaited Kerala awaited
7 KAYAMKULAM Awaited Kerala awaited
8 KUTTANAD Awaited Kerala awaited
9 MAVELIKARA (SC) Awaited Kerala awaited
10 ALUVA Awaited Kerala awaited
11 ANGAMALY Awaited Kerala awaited
12 ERANAKULAM Awaited Kerala awaited
13 KALAMASSERY Awaited Kerala awaited
14 KOCHI Awaited Kerala awaited
15 KOTHAMANGALAM Awaited Kerala awaited
16 KUNNATHUNAD (SC) Awaited Kerala awaited
17 MUVATTUPUZHA Awaited Kerala awaited
18 PARAVUR Awaited Kerala awaited
19 PERUMBAVOOR Awaited Kerala awaited
20 PIRAVOM Awaited Kerala awaited
21 THRIKKAKARA Awaited Kerala awaited
22 THRIPUNITHURA Awaited Kerala awaited
23 VYPEN Awaited Kerala awaited
24 DEVIKULAM (SC) Awaited Kerala awaited
25 IDUKKI Awaited Kerala awaited
26 PEERUMADE Awaited Kerala awaited
27 THODUPUZHA Awaited Kerala awaited
28 UDUMBANCHOLA Awaited Kerala awaited
29 AZHIKODE Awaited Kerala awaited
30 DHARMADAM Awaited Kerala awaited
31 IRIKKUR Awaited Kerala awaited
32 KALLIASSER Awaited Kerala awaited
33 KANNUR Awaited Kerala awaited
34 KUTHUPARAMBA Awaited Kerala awaited
35 MATTANNUR Awaited Kerala awaited
36 PAYYANNUR Awaited Kerala awaited
37 PERAVOOR Awaited Kerala awaited
38 TALIPARAMBA Awaited Kerala awaited
39 THALASSERY Awaited Kerala awaited
40 KANHANGAD Awaited Kerala awaited
41 KASARAGOD Awaited Kerala awaited
42 MANJESHWAR Awaited Kerala awaited
43 TRIKARIPUR Awaited Kerala awaited
44 UDMA Awaited Kerala awaited
45 CHADAYAMANGALAM Awaited Kerala awaited
46 CHATHANNUR Awaited Kerala awaited
47 CHAVARA Awaited Kerala awaited
48 ERAVIPURAM Awaited Kerala awaited
49 KARUNAGAPPALLY Awaited Kerala awaited
50 KOLLAM Awaited Kerala awaited
51 KOTTARAKKARA Awaited Kerala awaited
52 KUNDARA Awaited Kerala awaited
53 KUNNATHUR (SC) Awaited Kerala awaited
54 PATHANAPURAM Awaited Kerala awaited
55 PUNALUR Awaited Kerala awaited
56 CHANGANASSERY Awaited Kerala awaited
57 ETTUMANOOR Awaited Kerala awaited
58 KADUTHURUTHY Awaited Kerala awaited
59 KANJIRAPPALLY Awaited Kerala awaited
60 KOTTAYAM Awaited Kerala awaited
61 PALA Awaited Kerala awaited
62 POONJAR Awaited Kerala awaited
63 PUTHUPPALLY Awaited Kerala awaited
64 VAIKOM (SC) Awaited Kerala awaited
65 BALUSSERI (SC) Awaited Kerala awaited
66 BEYPORE Awaited Kerala awaited
67 ELATHUR Awaited Kerala awaited
68 KODUVALLY Awaited Kerala awaited
69 KOZHIKODE NORTH Awaited Kerala awaited
70 KOZHIKODE SOUTH Awaited Kerala awaited
71 KUNNAMANGALAM Awaited Kerala awaited
72 KUTTIADI Awaited Kerala awaited
73 NADAPURAM Awaited Kerala awaited
74 PERAMBRA Awaited Kerala awaited
75 QUILANDY Awaited Kerala awaited
76 THIRUVAMBADY Awaited Kerala awaited
77 VADAKARA Awaited Kerala awaited
78 ERANAD Awaited Kerala awaited
79 KONDOTTY Awaited Kerala awaited
80 KOTTAKKAL Awaited Kerala awaited
81 MALAPPURAM Awaited Kerala awaited
82 MANJERI Awaited Kerala awaited
83 MANKADA Awaited Kerala awaited
84 NILAMBUR Awaited Kerala awaited
85 PERINTHALMANNA Awaited Kerala awaited
86 PONNANI Awaited Kerala awaited
87 TANUR Awaited Kerala awaited
88 THAVANUR Awaited Kerala awaited
89 TIRUR Awaited Kerala awaited
90 TIRURANGADI Awaited Kerala awaited
91 VALLIKKUNNU Awaited Kerala awaited
92 VENGARA Awaited Kerala awaited
93 WANDOOR (SC) Awaited Kerala awaited
94 ALATHUR Awaited Kerala awaited
95 CHITTUR Awaited Kerala awaited
96 KONGAD (SC) Awaited Kerala awaited
97 MALAMPUZHA Awaited Kerala awaited
98 MANNARKAD Awaited Kerala awaited
99 NENMARA Awaited Kerala awaited
100 OTTAPALAM Awaited Kerala awaited
101 PALAKKAD Awaited Kerala awaited
102 PATTAMBI Awaited Kerala awaited
103 SHORNUR Awaited Kerala awaited
104 TARUR (SC) Awaited Kerala awaited
105 THRITHALA Awaited Kerala awaited
106 ADOOR (SC) Awaited Kerala awaited
107 ARANMULA Awaited Kerala awaited
108 KONNI Awaited Kerala awaited
109 RANNI Awaited Kerala awaited
110 THIRUVALLA Awaited Kerala awaited
111 ARUVIKKARA Awaited Kerala awaited
112 ATTINGAL (SC) Awaited Kerala awaited
113 CHIRAYINKEEZHU (SC) Awaited Kerala awaited
114 KATTAKKADA Awaited Kerala awaited
115 KAZHAKKOOTTAM Awaited Kerala awaited
116 KOVALAM Awaited Kerala awaited
117 NEDUMANGAD Awaited Kerala awaited
118 NEMOM Awaited Kerala awaited
119 NEYYATTINKARA Awaited Kerala awaited
120 PARASSALA Awaited Kerala awaited
121 THIRUVANANTHAPURAM Awaited Kerala awaited
122 VAMANAPURAM Awaited Kerala awaited
123 VARKALA Awaited Kerala awaited
124 VATTIYOORKAVU Awaited Kerala awaited
125 CHALAKKUDY Awaited Kerala awaited
126 CHELAKKARA (SC) Awaited Kerala awaited
127 GURUVAYOOR Awaited Kerala awaited
128 IRINJALAKKUDA Awaited Kerala awaited
129 KAIPAMANGALAM Awaited Kerala awaited
130 KODUNGALLUR Awaited Kerala awaited
131 KUNNAMKULAM Awaited Kerala awaited
132 MANALUR Awaited Kerala awaited
133 NATTIKA (SC) Awaited Kerala awaited
134 OLLUR Awaited Kerala awaited
135 PUTHUKKAD Awaited Kerala awaited
136 THRISSUR Awaited Kerala awaited
137 WADAKKANCHERY Awaited Kerala awaited
138 KALPETTA Awaited Kerala awaited
139 MANANTHAVADY (ST) Awaited Kerala awaited
140 SULTHANBATHERY (ST) Awaited Kerala awaited
Read more

Live Updates
May 4, 2026 02:51 AM IST
Kerala Election Results 2026 Live: How many seats are needed to form a majority?

In the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly, 71 seats are required to form the government.

May 4, 2026 02:21 AM IST
Kerala Election Results 2026 Live: Poll analysis over the past 3 Assembly elections in Kerala

An analysis of Kerala’s past three Assembly elections reveals strong political continuity, with 87 out of 140 seats held by the same parties since 2011, underscoring entrenched voter loyalties across the state. The CPI(M)-led LDF, led by Pinarayi Vijayan, has maintained dominance in several northern districts, while the Congress-led UDF retains influence in central Kerala and the IUML remains strong in Malappuram.

May 4, 2026 01:37 AM IST
Kerala Election Results 2026 Live Updates: What makes the contest crucial now?

The CPI(M)-led LDF is seeking an unprecedented third consecutive term after breaking Kerala’s long-standing pattern of alternating governments. This has made the electoral outcome crucial for both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political future and the Left’s position nationally.

Meanwhile, Congress-led UDF under V D Satheesan is relying on anti-incumbency sentiment and corruption allegations to position itself as the agent of change.

May 4, 2026 12:53 AM IST
Kerala Election Results 2026 Live Updates: What makes the contest crucial now?

The CPI(M)-led LDF is seeking an unprecedented third consecutive term after breaking Kerala’s long-standing pattern of alternating governments.

This has made the electoral outcome crucial for both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political future and the Left’s position nationally. Meanwhile, Congress-led UDF under V D Satheesan is relying on anti-incumbency sentiment and corruption allegations to position itself as the agent of change.

May 4, 2026 12:18 AM IST
Kerala Election Results 2026 Live Updates: How many seats are needed to form a majority?

In the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly, 71 seats are required to form the government.

May 4, 2026 12:05 AM IST
Kerala Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Poll analysis over the past 3 Assembly elections in Kerala

An analysis of Kerala’s past three Assembly elections reveals strong political continuity, with 87 out of 140 seats held by the same parties since 2011, underscoring entrenched voter loyalties across the state.

The CPI(M)-led LDF, led by Pinarayi Vijayan, has maintained dominance in several northern districts, while the Congress-led UDF retains influence in central Kerala and the IUML remains strong in Malappuram.

May 3, 2026 10:48 PM IST
Kerala Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Who will be Congress CM if party wins?

There are currently multiple leaders in the running for the top job in the state, with even exit polls predicting a win for the Congress-led UDF alliance.

The first is Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan. A few exit polls also showed Satheesan is the most preferred CM candidate from the Congress.

Earlier, other names such as those of senior leaders Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and K C Venugopal emerged as top contenders for the CM post.

May 3, 2026 09:28 PM IST
Kerala Election Results 2026 Live Updates: What do the exit polls say?

Multiple exit polls have projected a victory for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala. However, many surveys suggested a narrow margin, indicating a close contest between the UDF and the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

In Kerala’s 140-member Legislative Assembly, the halfway mark required to form a government is 71 seats. In 2021, the CPI (M)-led LDF formed the government in the state after winning 99 of the 140 assembly seats. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government has been in power in Kerala since 2016.

May 3, 2026 08:26 PM IST
Kerala Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Voter turnout

Kerala recorded an overall voter turnout of 78.27% on April 9, with women voters leading the turnout at 80.86%, higher than men at 75.01%. Out of the 140 constituencies, 42 recorded polling above 80%.

May 3, 2026 07:39 PM IST
Kerala Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Welcome!

Good evening and welcome! Only a couple of hours to go till the verdict for Kerala is in.

Counting is set to begin at 8am, tomorrow.

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