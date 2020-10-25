In power, will put Nitish behind bars if proof of corruption found:  Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan at a roadshow in Jehanabad district on October 21. (Photo: PTI)

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan Sunday said if his party comes to power in Bihar, corruption under the Nitish Kumar government will be probed, and anyone found guilty, including the Chief Minister himself, will be put behind bars, ANI reported.

Addressing a poll rally at Dumraon, Buxar, Paswan asked: “What should be done to people who have indulged in corruption in Saat Nishchay (an NDA government scheme)? Should they be sent to jail?”

Amid a crowd chanting ‘yes’, Paswan said: “Ok, then this is Chirag Paswan’s promise to you. I have mentioned this in our party manifesto too. If the LJP government comes to power, we will probe all the corruption in Saat Nishchay, whether by an official or the Chief Minister. And all those found responsible will be jailed.”

#WATCH Chirag Paswan is making a promise to you today – the corruption in ‘7 Nischay’ (scheme) will be probed when LJP comes to power & those at fault, whether it is CM or any official, will be sent to jail: LJP chief Chirag Paswan at a campaign in Dumraon, Buxar#BiharElections pic.twitter.com/emtgyvtTdA — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020

LJP, once a part of the NDA in Bihar, walked out of the alliance in the state just ahead of the elections, over seat-sharing. Throughout the high-voltage campaigning in the Bihar elections, LJP has been steadily targetting Nitish Kumar and the JD(U), with Paswan insisting he is much impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is eager to ‘work with him and the BJP’.

LJP has put up candidates in seats where the JD(U) is consisting from the NDA, and not the BJP. This has led to speculations that Chirag Paswan’s party is acting at the behest of BJP to scuttle the JDU’s chances.

While the BJP has been at pains to clarify that there is no strain within its alliance with the JD(U) and that Paswan is acting as a ‘vote katua’, the LJP chief has claimed the saffron party is just carrying out its coalition duties by attacking him.

“I do not want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be in any dilemma due to me. He should follow his coalition dharma. He can say anything against me without any inhibition to satisfy Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” he had said last week.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd