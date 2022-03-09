Purwa (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Purwa (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Purwa Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BSP candidate Anil Kumar Singh. The Purwa seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Purwa ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

purwa Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil IND 0 5th Pass 41 Rs 1,93,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar Singh BJP 2 12th Pass 42 Rs 19,51,73,120 ~ 19 Crore+ / Rs 5,77,00,000 ~ 5 Crore+ Ashish Bajpai Manviya Bharat Party 0 Graduate 33 Rs 7,90,722 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harshit Tiwari IND 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 37,29,566 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 54,153 ~ 54 Thou+ Jagannath Lok Dal 0 5th Pass 66 Rs 45,64,471 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Kuldeep Kumar AAP 1 Graduate 34 Rs 21,03,800 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Ashfak IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 1,07,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sant Kumar Bhartiya Samta Party 0 Graduate 25 Rs 37,000 ~ 37 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 2,58,568 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Uday Raj SP 3 Post Graduate 62 Rs 3,17,94,406 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Uroosa Imran Rana INC 1 12th Pass 34 Rs 51,50,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ved Prakash LJP 0 Graduate 29 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar BSP 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 7,19,06,004 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Purwa candidate of from Anil Kumar Singh Uttar Pradesh. Purwa Election Result 2017

purwa Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Kumar Singh BSP 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 10,37,74,844 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 2,69,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ Baijnath IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 58,94,000 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chhabinath RLD 0 12th Pass 62 Rs 60,13,600 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chhedi Lal Lok Dal 1 12th Pass 56 Rs 1,84,75,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Rajendra Singh Jan Adhikar Manch 6 Graduate 52 Rs 2,54,96,956 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,79,165 ~ 4 Lacs+ Shiv Shankar Kushwaha Bahujan Mukti Party 1 Graduate 53 Rs 4,64,606 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Uday Raj SP 2 Graduate 57 Rs 2,58,28,003 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Uttam Chandra Urf Rakesh Lodhi BJP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 5,33,24,744 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 36,92,169 ~ 36 Lacs+ Vinod Kumar Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 4,20,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Purwa candidate of from Uday Raj Uttar Pradesh. Purwa Election Result 2012

purwa Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Uday Raj SP 3 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 1,42,05,315 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,58,108 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ajay BC 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amar Nath Lodhi BJP 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 22,76,387 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Babu Lal JKP 0 Not Given 56 Rs 5,91,179 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cheedi Lal RPI(A) 1 12th Pass 51 Rs 1,55,98,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Chhedi Lal Yadav RLM 1 12th Pass 51 Rs 1,53,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Dr. M. H. Khan INC 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 52,00,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gopal Narayan LD 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 10,97,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Guru Prasad LJP 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 6,76,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra Singh Lodhi BSP 0 Graduate 40 Rs 69,91,342 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Sajeevan Befikra BSKP 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 4,75,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Savitri Singh Verma AITC 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 26,48,213 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 13,87,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Shakeel Ahamad IND 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 10,27,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Shankar Kushwaha Akhil Bharatiya Ashok Sena 1 Graduate 48 Rs 5,61,823 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

