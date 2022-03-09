Purqazi (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Purqazi (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Purqazi (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Pramod Utwal. The Purqazi (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Purqazi Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

purqazi (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Kumar RLD 2 12th Pass 46 Rs 83,48,761 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 18,54,195 ~ 18 Lacs+ Anil Kumar AAP 0 Doctorate 52 Rs 1,67,91,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 65,00,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ Deepak Kumar INC 2 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 3,38,81,013 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kavita Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 1,16,45,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Neelam Devi IND 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Utwal BJP 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 1,87,93,003 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Suneel Kumar IND 0 Not Given 27 Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunita Majdoor Kisan Union Party 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 5,03,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Pal Singh BSP 0 Graduate Professional 77 Rs 2,33,65,949 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Uma Kiran Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 1 Post Graduate 56 Rs 61,70,797 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Purqazi Sc candidate of from Pramod Utwal Uttar Pradesh. Purqazi (sc) Election Result 2017

purqazi (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pramod Utwal BJP 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 99,35,502 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Aatma Ram IND 1 12th Pass 61 Rs 23,26,259 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 56,89,600 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 4,40,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Anil Kumar BSP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 63,92,142 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Choti RLD 0 Literate 43 Rs 15,33,945 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 55,19,991 ~ 55 Lacs+ Deepak Kumar INC 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 3,24,56,900 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 15,30,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Kavita Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 10th Pass 30 Rs 2,14,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar IND 0 5th Pass 33 Rs 10,23,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mitva Bhanvar National Lokmat Party 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 2,01,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Uma Kiran SP 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 49,69,043 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Purqazi Sc candidate of from Anil Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Purqazi (sc) Election Result 2012

purqazi (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Kumar BSP 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 53,43,790 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 3,97,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Amar Singh All India Ravidas Samata Party 0 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 26,52,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bala IND 0 Literate 54 Rs 9,66,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepak JD(U) 0 Graduate 29 Rs 2,11,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hariom MKUP 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 46,50,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Km. Prachi Aryaa BJP 1 Doctorate 35 Rs 19,91,133 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Km.rakesh Sodai BSP(A) 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 4,000 ~ 4 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Prakash Chand Raja RLM 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 6,67,700 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjeev AITC 0 Graduate 28 Rs 3,28,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Santram IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 14,55,981 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 3,13,759 ~ 3 Lacs+ Sarlu LJP 0 Literate 42 Rs 5,13,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Uma Kiran SP 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 54,23,442 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

