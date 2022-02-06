Puri: No post-poll alliance with SAD, it was a bad marriage

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri Saturday ruled out any possibility of a post-poll tie-up between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) while terming the previous alliance of the two parties as a “bad marriage”.

“It was a bad marriage. We are happy that we got rid of it. Allying with SAD again is out of question. It is not even a slightest possibility. That alliance cost us dearly. They (SAD) never let any Sikh or Hindu leader of ours take a lead,” said the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister. “They (Akalis) kept winning because of our urban vote bank…Look at the enthusiasm that is there for BJP this time without them,” said Puri.

Targeting both CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, a day before Rahul Gandhi announces the oparty’s CM face, Puri said that while one was busy doing “jhappi politics” with those sending drugs in Punjab from Pakistan, the other was trying to stake claim to the top post even after his failure to ensure safety for country’s PM.

“PM came here to give you something. If you won’t allow a PM to come, then it says a lot about you…you have no right to stake claim to CM post,” said Puri.

On ED raids at Channi’s nephew’s house, he said, “If there are elections does it mean that wrongdoings will be allowed and there won’t be any investigation?”

Puri added that BJP was not into ‘family politics’ where ‘chacha-bhatija would get tickets’. “We give tickets only on merit,” he said.

Targeting AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Puri said, “He says he will make Punjab nasha mukta but in Delhi, liquor vends are being opened outside schools. He is fooling Punjabis with his fake Delhi Model.”

Puri said that in the 11-point ‘Sankalp Patra’ document that BJP has released for Punjab along with its alliance partners SAD (Sanyukt) and Punjab Lok Congress, they have not promised freebies like other parties but focused on actual development. “We have promised to make an investment of at least 1 lakh crore in infrastructure if BJP comes to power. We mean business,” he said.

“Punjab has suffered huge losses during Covid. We will bring a white paper to assess total loss not just due to Covid but other reasons too so as to find ways to revive Punjab’s economy. We have zero tolerance for drugs. Why no action has been taken by successive state governments against synthetic drug suppliers? Police alone is not at fault if drug suppliers will get political protection but not under BJP,” he said.