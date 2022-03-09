Puranpur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Puranpur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Puranpur (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Babu Ram. The Puranpur (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Puranpur Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

puranpur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amit Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 77,000 ~ 77 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Arti SP 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 2,88,53,729 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar Raja BSP 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 2,38,53,096 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 20,71,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Baburam BJP 1 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 1,32,01,314 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepti Verma IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 41,15,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ishwar Dayal Paswan INC 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 94,90,000 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh Kumar Log Party 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 4,75,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh David Rashtriya Teesara Vikalp Party 0 Literate 41 Rs 1,38,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rameshwar Dayal Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Illiterate 65 Rs 26,20,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rampal IND 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 65,87,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Vinod Kumar Bharti IND 0 Literate 33 Rs 75,000 ~ 75 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Puranpur Sc candidate of from Babu Ram Uttar Pradesh. Puranpur (sc) Election Result 2017

puranpur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Babu Ram BJP 4 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 43,73,780 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Aysha Begam RLD 0 8th Pass 28 Rs 2,56,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamal Kishore Arvind BSP 0 Others 60 Rs 1,75,01,139 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Mahendra Kumar Raj Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 78,68,000 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Natho Devi Sarva Samaj Kalyan Party 0 Illiterate 44 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Peetam Ram SP 0 Literate 55 Rs 1,50,63,266 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rameshwar Dayal IND 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 95,56,065 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Bihari CPI(ML)(L) 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 19,04,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Puranpur Sc candidate of from Peetam Ram Uttar Pradesh. Puranpur (sc) Election Result 2012

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Puranpur (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Puranpur (sc) Assembly is also given here..