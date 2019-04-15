Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib: Panthic, local issues, note ban on candidates’ campaign menu

Candidates of major parties contesting from the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary seat have begun campaigning. While SAD is banking on Panthic issues including the 1984 riot case, the Congress candidate has decided to target SAD-BJP on topics like demonetisation and unemployment. Meanwhile, SAD (Taksali) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are banking on local matters.

In 2014 elections, SAD’s Prof. Prem Singh Chandumajra had won the elections by defeating Congress candidate Ambika Soni by a margin of 23,617 votes. The AAP too had fared well and the party’s candidate Himmat Singh Shergill got over 3 lakh votes.

Sitting MP Prof. Prem Singh Chandumajra said that the Modi government’s efforts to bring the culprits of 1984 Sikh riots to book are on his mind. He also said he was banking on the works he done during his tenure as an MP.

“Road infrastructure has improved in the last five years. Now there is a direct flight for Hazoor Sahib from International airport in Mohali. I was the first one to move a resolution for asking the British government to apologise for the Jallianwala masscare, Modi government also worked for the welfare of poor, farmers and sections of society,” added Chandumajra.

Asked about his opponents, the MP said that they, especially Congress candidate Manish Tewari, did not know much about the people of Anandpur Sahib, and called the latter a “parachute” candidate.

Tewari said he shall fight on issues like demonetisation, unemployment. He said the Modi government had “failed on all fronts”. “The government failed to provide jobs and transform Anandpur Sahib into a tourism hub. I shall keep these things in mind and appeal to the people to vote for me,” Tewari said.

Narinder Shergill, who lost the 2017 Assembly elections from Mohali, is contesting on an AAP ticket from the constituency. “Local issues are on my mind. The area could be developed as a tourism hub but the sitting MP did nothing for that. I will also corner the SAD candidates on GST and demonetisation. They ruined the people, there is no industry in the area,” Shergill said.

SAD (Taksali) has fielded ex-deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Bir Davinder Singh. He had won in 2002 from Kharar Assembly seat as a Congress candidate.

He said, “Kandi canal is a big issue in the area. The farmers laid the underground pipelines but the water was not released in the canal. There is a demand for an elevated road in Garhshankar. Roads from Banga to Anandpur Sahib and Garhshankar to Anandpur Sahib are dilapidated.”