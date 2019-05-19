Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib constituency: More than 6,000 security personnel deployed

The elections for Anandpur Sahib constituency will be held Sunday amid tight security arrangements. More than 6,000 security personnel, including Punjab Police and paramilitary forces, were deployed in the nine assembly segments of the constituency.

Advertising

According to the Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Dr Sumit Jarangal, the constituency has 16,89,933 voters, including 8,80,778 male voters and 8, 09, 113 female voters. There are a total of 42 third gender voters.

The election process will commence at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. As many as 2,900 police personnel are deployed in Mohali district, 1800 in Ropar and 1554 in S B S Nagar.

Dr Jarangal added that 7,772 peronnel have been deputed for poll duty in the constituency and for the first time, GPS devices were installed on vehicles carrying the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPAT machines.

Advertising

Speaking further, Dr Jarangal said the Election Commisson of India (ECI) has allowed 12 identity proofs, which can be produced by the voters at polling station for casting vote.

“The voter could take MNREGA job card, Passport, PAN card, pension documents, bank pass book with a photo, driving licence and health Insurance card,” Dr Jarangal added.

Total 26 candidates are in fray from Anandpur Sahib constituency in the Lok Sabha elections. Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Manish Tewari and senior SAD leader and sitting M P Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra, are among the standing candidates. Apart from these two candidates, Narinder Singh Shergill from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Sodhi Bikram Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are also in the running.

Former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Bir Davinder Singh is also contesting elections on newly formed SAD (Taksali) party’s ticket. Though all the candidates are claiming victory, the main battle is between SAD and Congress.

Click here for more election news

In 2014, SAD’s Chandumajra won Anandpur Sahib seat with a margin of 23, 697 votes and defeated senior Congress leader Ambika Soni. AAP also performed well and party’s candidate, Himmat Singh Shergill, got 3,06, 008 votes and stood third, while BSP’s K S Makhan also got a handsome share of 69, 124 votes.

In the previous elections, total 18 candidates contested the elections, while this time, 26 candidates are contesting from Anandpur Sahib constituency.

Out of the nine assembly segments in Anandpur Sahib, five were won by Congress in 2017, three by AAP and one by SAD. Congress candidates won from Mohali, Anandpur Sahib, Chamkaur Sahib, Balachaur and Nawashahar. AAP won from Garhshankar, Ropar and Kharar, while the lone SAD candidate won from Banga.

AAP’s Ropar MLA Amarjeet Singh Sandhoa joined Congress this month taking tally of the Congress to 7-6.