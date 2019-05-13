Punjabis won’t forgive Badals for statements on sacrilege: Santokh Singh

CONGRESS CANDIDATE Chaudhary Santokh Singh on Sunday condemned former chief minister and veteran SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal for saying, “such incidents keep on happening” while referring to the Nakodar sacrilege and police firing incident in 1986.

“It is criminal and cruel statement of Badal, who said ‘eho jaye kaand te honde rehende ne (such incidents occur frequently), but Akali Dal never did wrong’,” he said.

He also condemned SAD candidate from Bathinda Harsimrat Kaur Badal. “How can Badals be so cruel to the religion, when they term the sacrilege incidents as ‘dead horse’ and say ‘such incidents keep on happening’.

Not only Sikhs, even Punjabis will not forgive Badals for such a harsh and shameful statement of ‘Badal Bahu” and ‘Sasur Badal’,” Chaudhary said.

He added that “saffron forces are the biggest threat for Dalits, as Modi is determined to adopt the hidden agenda of RSS to abolish the reservation system”.

“Congress is committed to protecting the reservation system for Dalits, for which, if needed, we will not shy away from making amendments in the Constitution,” Chaudhary vowed.