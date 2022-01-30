Punjabis forced Kejriwal to speak on Bhullar: Dal Khalsa

The Dal Khalsa Saturday said the people of Punjab have forced Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to open his mouth on Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar’s issue. Kejriwal has finally admitted that Bhullar’s file was still with his government waiting for clearance, said Dal Khalsa leaders in a statement.

With this candid admission of Kejriwal, the white lie of his party’s CM face in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, stands exposed, said party leaders Kanwar Pal Singh and Paramjit Singh Mand. In Chandigarh, Mann had said Bhullar’s file is lying on Delhi Lieutenant Governor’s table, whereas in Amritsar, he said Kejriwal will take a decision once legal process is completed,

The Dal Khalsa leaders said even while breaking his silence, Kejriwal has concealed that his government has rejected Bhullar’s file thrice in 2020. The leaders said Kejriwal’s statement has vindicated their viewpoint that there was no legal hurdle left. “We apprehend that Kejriwal’s today’s statement could be a time-buying tactic to avoid people’s protest in Punjab,” the Dal Khalsa leaders said.

On Saturday, Kejriwal said in Jalandhar that there are several issues which don’t come to the chief minister and during his recent visits to Punjab when the issue of Bhullar was raised, he enquired about it and asked his officials to arrange a meeting of Sentence Review Board (SRB) and send it to Lieutenant General (LG). He said that Akali Dal is doing dirty politics on this issue which is quite sensitive.