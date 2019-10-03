Punjab Vidhan Sabha polls: Denied ticket, MLA says BJP’s ‘survey agency’ asked for bribe

The rebellion within the ruling BJP is getting louder with one of its sitting MLAs, who was not declared as party’s nominee for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls, accusing the party’s “survey-agency” of demanding bribe money.

BJP had got a survey done across Haryana a few weeks ago to find most suitable candidates in each of the 90 Assembly segments in the state. Kulwant Ram Bazigar, incumbent MLA from Guhla (Reserved constituency), was not nominated by the party this time and instead Ravi Taranvali was given the party ticket from this constituency.

Kulwant, alleged on Wednesday that on September 26-27, he received a phone call and the person who was talking on behalf of the party’s “survey agency” demanded a bribe of Rs 20 lakh to increase his points in the survey report.

“I was told that I scored 67 per cent marks in the survey. Yet, I was not given party ticket. On September 26-27, a man who was talking on behalf of the survey agency asked me to give Rs 20 lakh in case I wanted my score to improve. He also told me that if I pay him the money, he will refund the money taken from the other side. I refused. I even communicated it to the Chief Minister Manohar Lal. I could not get an appointment to meet Amit Shah. But, I will again seek an appointment from him and convey it to him,” Kulwant told The Indian Express.

However, he did not reveal the name of the survey agency or the person who allegedly demanded bribe money from him.

Talking about his future plan, Kulwant added, “Today, I held a meeting with my supporters and have constituted a 21-member committee. Whatever decision the committee takes, I shall abide by that. If they want me to stay in the party, I shall continue. Otherwise, I will contest as an Independent candidate, like I did in 2009. I was preparing to contest as an Independent candidate in 2014 too, but BJP gave me the party ticket and I won. I had always thought that this was an honest party. In the last five years, I had only served people of my constituency and did not demand anything in return”.

Kulwant claimed that other political parties in the opposition are approaching him to join them and contest from Guhla.

“But, I have yet not taken any decision. Whatever the 21-member committee decides, I will do that,” Kulwant told The Indian Express.

Refuting the allegations levelled by Kulwant, a BJP spokesperson said, “There is no merit in such allegations. If he [Kulwant] was approached by anybody who demanded money on party’s behalf, he should have immediately brought it to the notice of the party. After the list of candidates was released and if somebody did not find his name in it, then coming out with such allegations does not hold any truth. Also, whenever party gets a survey conducted, the aspiring candidate or the MLA has no clue about it.”