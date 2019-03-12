Punjab: Union Minister Birender Singh seeks Lok Sabha ticket for IAS officer son

Union Steel Minister and senior BJP leader Chaudhary Birender Singh wants a party ticket for his IAS son for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Highly placed sources in the BJP told The Indian Express that the Union Minister wants to field his son Brijendra Singh, 46, from either Sonipat or Hisar. “Chaudhary Birender Singh has already started discussions with senior BJP leaders over the issue,” a senior BJP leader in the know of the development said.

A 1998-batch IAS officer, Brijendra is currently managing director, Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation (HAFED).

Brijendra had addressed a “state-level farmers meet” in Jind in December 2018 while attending the non-political function in the Jat heartland. The function was seen as indication of his keenness to foray into electoral politics.

His father is maternal grandson of Sir Chhotu Ram, who enjoys respect among farmers for his decisions in the favour of the agriculturists during the British era. Birender was twice named state Congress president. He had joined the BJP ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Sources close to Birender, a Rajya Sabha MP, say that he is not keen to contest the Lok Sabha election but wants a ticket for his son from Hisar or Sonipat.

Birender’s native village Dumarkha Kalan falls in Hisar Lok Sabha constituency from where he had won the parliamentary poll in 1984 by defeating Om Prakash Chautala. He has represented his home constituency Uchana Kalan in the Vidhan Sabha for five times. Currently, his wife Prem Lata is MLA from Uchana Kalan, which is part of Hisar Lok Sabha seat,

Reasons for asking a ticket from Sonipat, according to family’s supporters, is “influence” of Sir Chhotu Ram in “old Rohtak district” which comprises current Rohtak, Sonipat and Jhajjar districts. Birender’s supporters say that Sir Chhotu Ram was instrumental in opening many educational institutions in this region apart from mobilizing people to join Army during World War-I.

Asked about the Union minister’s efforts for BJP ticket for him, Brijendra claimed that he was not aware about any such move. The minister was not available for comments but one of his close associates claimed that the he has just urged the party leadership for ticket but “it is sole discretion of the party to take a final call”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala said that “everybody in the party has right to seek ticket to contest elections”.

Currently, BJP’s Ramesh Kaushik is representing Sonipat Lok Sabha seat while former CM Om Prakash Chautala’s grandson Dushyant Chautala is representing Hisar in Parliament.