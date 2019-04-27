Punjab: The mysterious case of ‘injured’ Taksali leaders

Former MP Rajdev Singh Khalsa, who was announced as party candidate by the Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) from Sangrur parliamentary constituency, will not contest the May 19 elections due to “an injury”.

Khalsa told The Indian Express over phone Friday that he got badly injured after a fall at his Barnala residence Tuesday and after having a meeting with workers decided not to contest the elections.

“I got badly injured as I had a fall outside bathroom at my residence,” Khalsa said, adding that though he did not have any fracture, but his movement had stopped. “Next day, I held a meeting with my workers who suggested that I should not file nomination papers as I will not be able to move and campaign. There is no second in command, so I didn’t file the nomination papers,” said Khalsa.

Former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa of Shiromani Akali Dal, Kewal Singh Dhillon of Congress, sitting AAP MP Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Democratic Alliance candidate Jassi Jasraj are contesting from Sangur.

Khalsa, who had won the 1989 parliamentary polls from Sangrur contesting as candidate of United Akali Dal, headed by Sikh militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s father Joginder Singh, said that he would contest the next Vidhan Sabha elections in Punjab “under the leadership of SAD (Taksali) president Ranjit Singh Brahampura.”

With Khalsa pulling out of the contest, SAD (Taksali) will go to parliamentary polls with only one party candidate – Bir Devinder Singh from Anandpur Sahib.

Earlier, SAD (Taksali) had withdrawn its Khadoor Sahib nominee, former army chief General J J Singh (retd), from the contest in favour of Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) candidate Paramjit Kaur Khalra, the Punjab Ekta Party leader who is widow of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Brahampura and two other senior Taksali leaders from Majha Sewa Singh Sekhwan and Rattan Singh Ajnala had last year formed the SAD (Taksali) after snapping ties with Shiromani Akali Dal. Prior to that, the trio had openly revolted against SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, blaming him and his style of functioning for the party’s debacle in 2017 Vidhan Sabha polls. SAD had finished third, winning only 15 seats in the 117-member Vidhan Sabha.

Ajnala, a former MP, and his son Amarpal Singh Bony, a former MLA, are also missing from action for the last one week.

Both have not been attending any election meeting or rally. They attended the last election meeting in support of Punjab Democratic Alliance candidate Paramjit Kaur Khalra at Amarkot on April 27.

Both were also conspicuous by their absence when the only SAD (Taksali) candidate contesting the election, Bir Devinder Singh, filed nomination papers from Anandpur Sahib. Sources in the SAD said that party has had held deliberations to bring Ajnala and his son back into party fold.

Ajnala, when contacted, told The Indian Express, “I had requested exemption from party president from attending election rallies as I am having back pain.” Ajnala did not say anything on why his son was not attending any rallies either. Amarpal was not available for comments.

SAD Taksali president Ranjit Singh Brahampura declined to comment on absence of Ajnala and his son.

The SAD (Taksali) looked getting traction as leaders started joining it in the run up to Lok Sabha elections. General J J Singh, All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) president Karnail Singh Peermohammad, one time Sukhbir Badal confidant Har Sukhinder Singh Babbi Badal were among among those who joined SAD (Taksali), putting the party in a spotlight for sometime.

But, with only one candidate remaining in fray, party’s Lok Sabha run has indeed run into rough weather.

SAD (Taksali) secretary general Sewa Singh Sekhwan said, “Ours is a new party. It is only about three months old. The three of us who formed the party are from Majha and we are gradually building party cadre. If it is assembly or SGPC election, one can field a common man. But, in parliamentary elections, there are nine assembly segments so a common person cannot be fielded. Only a leader who is a heavyweight could be fielded in the Lok Sabha elections.”

Sekhwan added that SAD (Taksali) would campaign against Sukhbir Badal, who is contesting from Ferozepur, and union cabinet minister and Sukhbir’s wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is seeking re-election from Bathinda.