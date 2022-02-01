Punjab: Son denied ticket, former Congress minister Jagmohan Singh Kang joins AAP

Former Punjab minister and three-time MLA Jagmohan Singh Kang of the Congress joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Tuesday along with his sons Yadvinder Singh Kang alias Bani Kang and Amarinder Singh Kang.

This was after Yadvinder Singh Kang was denied a ticket to contest from the Kharar constituency in the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections by the Congress.

The trio joined the AAP in the presence of the party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha.

An influential politician in the Kharar region, Jagmohan Singh Kang was the vice-president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. He was an elected MLA thrice, 1992-97, 2002-2007 and 2012-2017, and a minister in the Congress government from 1992 to 1995.

His elder son Yadavinder Singh Kang is a member of the Zila Parishad (Khizrabad) and has been an active Congress leader while his younger son Amarinder Singh Kang was the state general secretary of the social media wing of Punjab Congress.

After joining the AAP, Jagmohan Kang said that the people of Punjab are fed up with the mutual discord between the Congressmen. “Congress has now become a party of opportunists and power-greedy people. The poor and common people of Punjab have to bear the brunt of their tussle for power. People of Punjab deserve a better government, I have decided to support the Aam Aadmi Party so that a pro-people government can be formed in our state,” he said.