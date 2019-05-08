Punjab: Slain gangster’s kin joins Congress

Slain gangster Jaswinder Singh Rocky’s sister, Rajdeep Kaur, and mother Harmander Kaur joined Congress Tuesday afternoon in the presence of CM Amarinder Singh at Fazilka.

Rajdeep had contested the 2017 Assembly polls from Fazilka as an Independent candidate, polling over 38,000 votes. Fazilka constituency comes under the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat. Rajdeep is from Jalalabad – SAD chief Sukhbir Badal’s Vidhan Sabha constituency. Now, Sukhbir is pitted against Congress candidate Sher Singh Ghubaya for the Ferozepur seat.

Rajdeep’s mother, Harmander Kaur, had earlier joined SAD. On Tuesday, she came to Congress fold when Amarinder came to Fazilka to campaign for Ghubaya.

Rocky was shot dead at the age of 39 near Himachal Pradesh’s Parwanoo in April 2016. He was booked at various police stations in at least 23 cases including murder, but had been acquitted in 18 at the time when he was murdered.

While Rajdeep blamed Sukhbir Badal’s autocratic style of functioning for Akali Dal’s downfall, Amarinder said that the SAD president would be defeated by the people of Ferozepur.

With more and more leaders and workers from other parties deciding to put their weight behind the Congress, the party was clearly dominating the Lok Sabha poll scene, Amarinder Singh said.

“ I am happy to have Rajdeep join the Punjab Congress’ efforts to clean the state of the destructive and divisive Akali forces If such was the extent of disillusionment in SAD chief Sukhbir Badal’s own constituency, one could gauge which way the wind was blowing across the state, the chief minister said

Rajdeep said there were many who, like her, were feeling disenchanted and suffocated in the SAD and wanted to join the Congress, which stands for democracy and inclusive progress.