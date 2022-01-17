Punjab: SAD-BSP alliance can be Cong’s stumbling block

The Hoshiarpur district where Congress had won six of the seven seats in 2017 elections, is all set for a multi-corner contest this time. Though Congress is having a big hope but both Aam Aadmi party (AAP) and SAD-BSP alliance are also putting all efforts to give a tough fight to the ruling Congress.

Hoshiarpur’s seven assembly segments includes Hoshiarpur, Chabbewal (reserved), Sham Chaurasi (reserved), GarhShankar, Urmur, Dasuya, and Mukerian. Barring Garhshankar, which falls in Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency, all other six segments are the part of Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat. BSP has a sizeable vote bank in several segments. Hoshiarpur district has total 12,81, 522 voters, including 6,59,570 male and 6,21,909 female. There are 43 transgender votes and 80 NRIs voters in the district which has the kandi belt, bate area and plain areas. The district has highest literacy rate in the state with 84.6% which is much higher than the state’s overall literacy rate of 75.84%.

Also Read | Channi’s bid to seek election deferment reflects growing Ravidassia influence in Punjab politics

A look at all the seven Assembly segments of Hoshiarpur district:

HOSHIARPUR

A semi-urban constituency, Hoshiarpur assembly segment has considerable number of SC and Hindu voters. This constituency is known for its rare inlay artwork, which is unique to the area. This wooden inlay work involves ‘chiseling a space and inserting shaped pieces of acrylic plastic on a hard wood’, called ‘sheesham’ in the vernacular. Earlier ‘Haathidand’ (Elephant tooth), which is now banned under Wildlife Protection Act 1972, was used for this. This work was brought to Hoshiarpur from Chiniot, a city in present-day Pakistan by a few craftsmen who settled here.

Sitting MLA-2017

Sunder Sham Arora (INC)

Previous MLAs

2012:Sunder Sham Arora (Congress)

2007: Tikshan Sud (BJP)

2002:Tikshan Sud (BJP)

1997: Tikshan Sud (BJP)

Candidates

SAD has given this seat to BSP under seat-sharing formula and BSP has backed candidate Varinder Parihar from here and AAP is betting on Pandit Brahm Shankar Jimpa.

Issues

Though the sitting MLA tried to improve infrastructure but still the electorates are awaiting the pending tertiary cancer hospital and medical college promised by the Congress government. Also lack of civic amenities is yet another major issue here.

CHABBEWAL (RESERVED)

It is predominantly a rural constituency. The erstwhile Mahilpur reserved constituency was renamed Chabbewal during 2008 delimitation. It has the biggest pea market of the state. There are several noted football players from here. AAP has a good presence here and had more vote share than BSP in 2017 elections. BJP hardly has any presence here.

Sitting MLA- 2017

Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal (INC)

Previous MLAs

2012: Sohan Singh Thandal (SAD)

2007: Sohan Singh Thandal (SAD)

2002: Sohan Singh Thandal (SAD)

1997: Sohan Singh Thandal (SAD)

Candidates

Sohan Singh Thandal, who has represented this segment four times, is again the SAD nominee for the 2022 elections. Harminder Singh Sandhu is the AAP candidate.

Issues

Locals are batting for better infrastructure, healthcare. Shortage of education staff in government schools is also another issue.

SHAM CHAURASI (RESERVED)

A rural constituency, Sham Chaurasi, is famous for its ‘Hindustani classical music gharana’. It became a sub tehsil in 2019. SAD’s former MLA Mohinder kaur Josh has decided to contest as SAD rebel from here.

Sitting MLA- 2017

Pawan Kumar Adia (INC)

Previous MLAs

2012: Mohinder Kaur Josh (SAD)

2007: Mohinder Kaur Josh (SAD)

2002: Ram Lubhaya (Congress)

1997: Arjan Singh Josh (SAD)

Candidates

Under SAD-BSP seat sharing, this constituency went to the BSP, which has fielded Mohinder Singh Sandhar, a contractor and first timer, from here. The AAP has once again given the ticket to Dr Ravjot Singh, a medical practitioner, who had lost the previous election by a margin of over 3,800 votes. SAD (Samyukt) has fielded former minister Des Raj Dhugga, who is the SC commission chairman, from here.

Issues

Though the Congress MLA managed to complete two projects, including a college at Dholbaha and a sewerage system at Hariana Town, but still the constituency has other issues, including illicit liquor, bad roads, lack of industry and quality health facilities.

URMUR

It is a rural constituency with sizeable voters from the Lubana community. It is one of the richest constituencies and many NRIs who donate huge money bags during the elections, from here settled in various countries. Sitting MLA Gilzian’s village namely Gilzina is also called Mini America because majority of the people of this village live in the US.

Sitting MLA-2017

Sangat Singh Gilzian (INC)

Previous MLAs

2012: Sangat Singh Gilzian (Congress)

2007: Sangat Singh Gilzian (Independent)

2002: Balbir Singh Miani (SAD)

1997: Balbir Singh Maini (SAD)

Candidates

SAD loyalist Lakhwinder Singh Lakhi, who joined BSP, will contest from here and AAP has given ticket to Jasbir Singh Raja.

Issues

The people here have demanded basic infrastructure.

DASUYA

It’s a rural constituency mostly dominated by the Hindu community. A religious place called ‘Pandav sarovar’ is one of the main attractions among locals. It is believed that the five Pandavas had also stayed here during ‘Agyat vaas’ (secret living). BJP has a strong base here. Many people from here serve in army.

Sitting MLA- 2017-

Arun Dogra (INC)

Previous MLAs

2012: Amarjit Singh Sahi (BJP)

2007: Amarjit Singh Sahi (BJP)

2002: Ramesh Chander Dogra (Congress)

1997: Ramesh Chander Dogra (Congress)

Candidates

SAD gave this ticket to BSP, which has fielded Sushil Kumar Pinky. Advocate Karamvir Ghumman is AAP candidate from here.

Issues

Illegal mining and illegal felling of the tree in the forest area, lack of development in the Kandi belt (sub mountainous area) are the key issues. No big project could be brought here.

MUKERIAN

Another rural and Hindu-dominated constituency. It is famous for rice, including Basmati and has several rice mills. Apart from this, Pong dam is a major attraction here. Mukerian hydel channel is another major project here which starts Pong Dam in Talwara drains down in river Beas. Even the Holy Bein (Rivulet) which is associated with the enlightenment of First Sikh mater Guru Nanak Dev also originates from Dhanoa village in Mukerian. Several people serve in Army from here. BJP has a strong base here.

Sitting MLA- 2019 (bypoll)

Indu Bala (INC)

Previous MLAs

2017: Rajnish Babbi (Congress)

2012: Rajnish Babbi (Congress)

2007: Arunesh Shaki (BJP)

2002: Dr Kewal Krishan (Congress)

1997: Arunesh Shakir (BJP)

Candidates

SAD appointed Sarbjot Singh Sabi as its candidate from here while AAP’s candidate is Guardhian Singh Multani.

Issues

Illegal mining in the agricultural land is one of the major issues here and SAD has already made this a poll plank. Drugs, lack of civic amenities are other issues.

GARHSHANKAR

It is a rural constituency and has a combination of Kandi belt, Bet area and some plain regions. This was the only constituency in the entire Hoshiarpur from where AAP candidate had won in 2017.

Sitting MLA- 2017

Jai Krishan Rori (AAP)

Previous MLAs

2012: Surinder Singh Bhulewal Rathan (SAD)

2007: Luv Kumar Goldy (Congress)

2002: Avinash Rai Khanna (BJP)

1997: Shingara Ram Sahungra (BSP)

Candidates

AAP appointed Jai Krishan Rori again as its candidate while SAD is betting on its former MLA Surinder Singh Bhulewal Rathan.

Issues

Bad roads, drugs, drinking water scarcity, stray cattle, insufficient transport are major issues here.