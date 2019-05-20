Punjab records 62.5% polling, violent clashes reported

Violent clashes between the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers in several constituencies, including Bathinda and Gurdaspur, marred the otherwise peaceful polling in Punjab on Sunday.

Thirteen Lok Sabha seats of the state went to polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections and recorded a turnout of 62.5 per cent.

A Congress worker was murdered by unidentified people at Hardo Sarli village in the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency when he was going to cast his vote. The local police and his family have, however, denied any political motive behind his killing.

In the afternoon, Bathinda District Congress Committee (Rural) president Khushbaaz Jatana was booked along with nine others under attempt to murder charges after a firing incident at Talwandi Sabo left three SAD workers injured. Jatana allegedly opened fire near a polling booth following a scuffle with former SAD councillor Jaloor Singh. Polling remained suspended for about 40 minutes following the firing.

In another incident, SAD worker Sukhmeen Singh was booked for allegedly opening fire at Congress workers in Bathinda. In the same Lok Sabha constituency, several SAD workers were allegedly attacked at Rampura Phul in Fardikot constituency, leaving one person injured.

In the same city, SAD leader and former minister Sikander Singh Maluka alleged booth capturing at Kangar village. He alleged that two of his polling agents were locked up while Congress workers captured the booth. The police said a probe was on.

Clashes between the ruling Congress and SAD were also reported from several places at Budhlada in Mansa district and Muktsar city in Shri Muktsar Sahib district.

Four people were injured at Kot Mohan area of Gurdaspur following a clash between the two parties. At Ealwal village in Sangrur, rival factions of the Congress clashed, leaving three people injured.