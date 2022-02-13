Punjab Cong under Amarinder was being operated by BJP in Delhi, says Priyanka

Addressing an election rally in Punjab’s Kotkapura on Sunday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi alleged a hidden alliance between former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and the BJP government in Delhi.

“We’ve had a Congress government in Punjab for the last five years. This government stopped being operated from Punjab and instead was being operated from Delhi, not by the Congress, but by the BJP,” Gandhi said during the ‘Navi Soch Nava Punjab’ poll rally. “That hidden nexus has come out in the open today. That is why we had to change that government.”

After resigning from the party, former CM Amarinder Singh formed the Punjab Lok Congress, which has entered an alliance with the BJP ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Accusing the BJP of doing little to address the demands of farmers during the agitations against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws last year, Gandhi said that Punjab had seen the party for what it is.

She went on to attack the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing it of doing nothing in Delhi and said its government has been a “failure”. “There is another political party which has come from Delhi. You are being shown a Delhi model through advertisements and people come to you and propagate the Delhi model and the (work done by the) government in Delhi,” she said.

Punjab goes to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10