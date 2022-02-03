Punjab polls: Wait nears end, Channi pulls ahead in Congress race

All indications point towards the Congress naming Charanjit Singh Channi as its chief minister face, following a survey where reportedly most of the callers backed him. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a virtual rally on February 6 when, leaders said, the announcement will be made.

Congress workers have been told to make the required arrangements so that the rally could be screened across the state. Sources said Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal had sent out the message to leaders on Wednesday.

Congress sources said over 50 lakh people were contacted and asked about their preference between three choices: Channi, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, or not to name anyone.

The Congress had broken from tradition in announcing that it would name a CM face, during Rahul’s last visit to the state on January 27. The Congress leader said they would consult party workers and the people.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party picked its CM candidate for Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, after a tele-survey.

AICC in-charge Harish Chaudhary said they had proposed Rahul’s virtual rally, where the CM name is expected, on February 6. “If that does not work, we will organise it on February 8. Either Ludhiana or Bathinda will be chosen as the venue,” he said.

While considered a stop-gap arrangement to keep the peace in the chaos that followed Amarinder Singh’s exit from the Congress, Channi has proved a surprise hit. His popularity, plus the fact that he is Punjab’s first Dalit CM, which the Congress has been celebrating, make it difficult for the party to jettison him now.

Sidhu, who has long been hankering for the post, is unlikely to take the snub well. The Punjab Congress chief, who left for the Vaishno Devi shrine in the midst of the campaign on Wednesday, returned to the state late Thursday evening.

Congress leaders are known to have been pushing the party to declare Channi as the CM candidate. Sources said that at a recent Zoom meeting, a senior Congress leader told party candidates to project Channi. Even his nomination from two Assembly seats, Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, was a message that the party considered him a formidable leader who could not just win both constituencies but also boost the Congress around.

On the other hand, Sidhu is likely to get pinned down in his constituency, Amritsar East, where he is now facing Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Cabinet minister Rana Gurjit Singh said they were not sure when the announcement regarding Channi would be made, but it should be done soon. “I want it made tomorrow. We need to declare him. With Channi as CM’s face, we will win 20-25 seats extra.”

A leader, requesting anonymity, said: “We are prepared for the announcement any time. The party wanted to do it after February 14, but we are impressing upon the high command to do it soon. Earlier, we all wanted that it be done on the auspicious day of Basant Panchami, on Saturday. But logistics are involved. One has to organise many things.”

Incidentally, among those who seem to have conceded that the race is over is Principal Strategic Adviser to Sidhu Mohd Mustafa. He is reported to have told people in Malerkotla, the constituency from where his wife is contesting, that Channi will be the CM candidate.

Asked about the possibility of Sidhu not being named the CM candidate, his wife Navjot Kaur told reporters in Amritsar Thursday, as per a PTI report: “Whoever the CM may be, it does not matter… Navjot Singh Sidhu is a hero and he will remain a hero.”