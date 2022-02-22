Punjab polls: Voter turnout down by 7% in Ludhiana district, lowest polling in South

The Ludhiana district witnessed 67.67% polling as per the final voter turnout figures for Punjab assembly polls released Monday. The state average stood at 71.95%.

The voting percentage was down by 7% compared to 2017 when 74.81% voters had come out to vote in Ludhiana district.

As per constituency-wise details, while Payal recorded the highest turnout at 76.12%, the lowest was in Ludhiana South at 59.04%.

As per the final figures, 74.41 percent voter turnout was recorded in Khanna, 75.49 percent in Samrala, 67.43 percent in Sahnewal, 66.23 percent in Ludhiana East, 59.04 percent in Ludhiana South, 61.25 percent in Atam Nagar, 61.77 percent in Ludhiana Central, 63.73 percent in Ludhiana West, 61.26 percent in Ludhiana North, 67.07 percent in Gill, 76.12 percent in Payal, 75.63 percent in Dakha, 72.33 percent in Raikot and 67.54 percent in Jagraon.

In 2017 assembly elections, 80.89 percent voter turnout was recorded in Khanna, 81.18 percent in Samrala, 79.13 percent in Sahnewal, 71.86 percent in Ludhiana East, 69.32 percent in Ludhiana South, 70.14 percent in Atam Nagar, 72.09 percent in Ludhiana Central, 69.65 percent in Ludhiana West, 68.92 percent in Ludhiana North, 76.53 percent in Gill, 82.66 percent in Payal, 84.54 percent in Dakha, 78.57 percent in Raikot and 76.48 percent in Jagraon.

Meanwhile, a day after Congress and BJP workers allegedly clashed in Harcharan Nagar on Shingar Cinema road of Ludhiana on the day of voting, the police booked three Congress supporters for alleged attempt to murder.

Police booked Manga Sharma, his son and another aide, who is yet to be identified. In the alleged attack, three BJP supporters including Vicky, Gaurav Jindal and Raju suffered injuries.

BJP candidate from Ludhiana Central constituency Gurdev Sharma Debi said that his supporters were present outside a polling station in Harcharan Nagar. The Congress workers were trying to cast bogus votes. After 6 pm, a man came out of the polling station after casting his vote and the workers suspected him to be a bogus voter. Therefore the workers stopped him and asked him to produce an identification card. Meanwhile the accused, who were Congress supporters, attacked his supporters with sharp edged weapons and left three of them injured.

Debi added that he reached the spot. Meanwhile the Congress supporters started pelting them with stones from the roof top of a building near the spot. He also alleged that all happened in front of the police but cops took no action following which they blocked the traffic at Shingar Cinema road.

Sub inspector Akash Dutt, SHO division number 3 police station said that an FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC has been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana police also registered FIRs against voters who violated secret ballot and posted their pictures and videos on social media while casting vote and revealed their choice of candidate.

In a case of videography inside the polling booth, FIR was registered against Divesh Makkar at PAU police station after he shared his picture on social media while revealing the candidate for whom he voted. He was booked under the sections 126-B and 132 of Representation of People Act.

In a similar incident, the Division number 3 police booked Bikram Sood of Shivaji Nagar who recorded the video inside the polling booth while casting vote and then shared it on social media. He was booked under section 128 of RPA.

The Khanna police of city-2 police station also booked a Lalheri road resident, Ramanjit Singh, for making a video inside the polling booth. A case under sections 182 of IPC, 128 and 132 of RPA was registered against him.