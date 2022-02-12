Punjab polls: Two candidates booked for concealing their proclaimed offender status

Two candidates have been booked for concealing information about being proclaimed offenders (PO) while filing their nomination papers for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer, S Karuna Raju, said on Friday.

Divulging information, Raju said that an FIR dated February 10 has been registered against AAP candidate, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra alias Harmeet Singh Dhillon, from Sanaur constituency in Patiala district under Section 125A of the Representation of People Act, 1950, 1951, 1989 and sections 193 and 199 of the IPC at Julkan Police Station at Sanaur, Punjab.

He said that the case was registered after receiving a complaint that Harmeet Singh was declared as a proclaimed offender in July, 2019, by the court of Barnala under Section 174 of the IPC. He, however, furnished false information in Form 26A (affidavit) while filing the nomination.

He said that the District Election Officer and Senior Superintendent of Police, during separate investigations, found this complaint true and an FIR was registered.

The CEO said that, similarly, Mohammad Shakeel, who had filed nomination papers as an Independent candidate from Malerkotla constituency, has been booked under sections 193/199 of the IPC and 125A Representation of People Act, at PS City-1 Malerkotla. Shakeel has also been arrested in this case.

During a probe by RO, it has been found that Mohammad Shakeel, son of Mohammad Ruldu, did not disclose the fact that he was a proclaimed offender.

Raju said that a FIR was registered on April 30, 2007 under sections 307, 326, 120B and 34 against Shakeel at Police Station City-2 Malerkotla and he was declared PO on December of 2019 by the court in this case.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that under Section 125A of the Representation Act, 1950, 1951, 1989, a violator may get imprisonment upto three months or penalty or both if convicted in the cases. While, under IPC sections 193, 199, there is a provision of punishment of three to seven years along with a penalty, if convicted.