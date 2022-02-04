Punjab polls: ‘Those at the top want a weak CM,’ says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Amid indications that the Congress, following a tele-survey, is set to name incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as its chief ministerial face ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has triggered a row after saying that those at the top want a “weak Chief Minister” who will toe their line.

Sidhu, who returned from Vaishno Devi shrine on Thursday evening, was addressing a public function in Amritsar. His remarks were widely perceived to be directed at the Congress high command, even though Sidhu’s media advisers denied it.

“The top wants a weak CM. They want a CM who will sing their tunes. Naach meri bulbul tujhe paisa milage (Dance, my bulbul, you will get money),” Sidhu said as his supporters raised slogans, “Hamara CM kaisa ho, Navjot Sidhu jaisa ho.”

“I want to say one thing, if you want a new Punjab, it is in the hands of the CM. You have to choose the CM this time. If you choose an honest man, then the honesty will percolate down. Two chief ministers ruined the state in the last 25 years. This time you have to choose the CM. If you make a thief sit on the top, then you know what will happen,” he said.

The Congress leader told his supporters that if they want Punjab to be restored to its pristine glory, they should choose an honest Chief Minister.

The party, meanwhile, is preparing to announce its chief ministerial candidate in the coming days. Sources have indicated that Channi had emerged as the most popular face.

Sidhu’s media adviser Surinder Dalla, however, said his statement was being unnecessarily twisted and that the Congress leader was, in fact, referring to the Centre when he said that “they” wanted a weak Chief Minister in Punjab.

Sidhu also referred to how Singapore’s rulers transformed it from a “fish market” to the world’s best economy.

Jagtar Singh Sidhu, another media advisor of the Congress leader, said it was unfortunate that Sidhu’s statement was twisted, “He has said this umpteen times that the Centre wants a weak CM in Punjab. He says this in the context of former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who he always says was a puppet in the hands of the BJP-led Centre. His statements have been twisted. Everybody gangs up against him to pull him down.”