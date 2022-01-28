Punjab Poll Diary: Badals and the kulcha party

If there is one mood elevator that you can bank on, it has to be the Ambarsari kulcha. No one knows it better than the Badals. The other day Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal happily tweeted a picture of him and wife MP Harsimrat feasting on this mouthwatering delicacy. “Relished Chana-Kulcha with @HarsimratBadal_ at Bhai Kulwant Singh Kulcheyan wale near Harmandir Sahib on Virasti Marg in Amritsar. This food joint is famous for its exotic taste. Culinary diversity is the pride of Punjab.” Now we know where you will be heading when you visit the Holy City next.

Channi, the teetotaller

It’s not very well-known but chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi does not imbibe alcohol. Not a drop. With the war of potential CMs of Punjab raging on the social media, Channi himself gave this information during a meeting at Phagwara. Comparing himself to the CM past, read Capt Amarinder Singh, and the CM face of AAP, he quipped that while the former used to wind up his work for the day around 4 in the noon, the latter (Mann) is unlikely to conduct any business after 6 in the evening. “And here I am. I work round the clock because I am a teetotaller.’ Hmmm, hope all the recruiters are taking note. A teetotaller = hard worker. Right? Wonder what the high-spirited Punjabis, who didn’t let the thekas run dry even during the peak of Covid, have to say.

Rahul ‘warms up’ CM, Sidhu

The two most seen shawl-wallahs of Punjab Congress, CM Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu, suddenly shrugged them off at the holy city of Amritsar Thursday. They were perhaps inspired by Rahul Gandhi, dapper in white kurta pyjama with no trace of any woollies. Our guys got the hint and out went the shawls. While Sidhu also appeared without any sweater/jacket, the CM kept his sweater on. Better warm than cold in this season of Covid. Meanwhile, the fashionistas want to know the brand of Rahul’s warmer.

Mahila Cong di ladai

“Ladki hoon, ladna chahti hoon.” That’s the war cry of a bunch of women Congress workers, unhappy over the denial of ticket to Mahila Congress leaders in the state. Allegations about bhai-bhatijawaad are flying thick and fast after the party’s second list of candidates also did not field any women workers. With Priyanka Gandhi giving tickets to a large number of women in Uttar Pradesh, the workers here had also set their sights high. But alas, it seems the woman power has been confined to UP. Sirf UP ki ladki hi ladti hai.