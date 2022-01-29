Punjab Polls: The BJP man who hopes to find favour and votes among farmers

sanjeev Vashisht

Age: 42

Occupation: Businessman

Party: BJP

Why politics: I have been into social work for a long time. I always felt that one can change the life of other people by progressive and positive politics. My party already has a developmental agenda in mind for Punjab.

Winnability: People are fed up with the hollow promises of the Congress and the AAP. Now the youngsters want jobs, a better future, and a roadmap to bring Punjab out from the distress which has been created by Congress’ five-year rule. Our party’s developmental agenda and positive approach for Punjab is, what I feel, my winnability factor.

One promise: I want to make Mohali an industrial hub. The more the number of industries that open here the more jobs we can create for the youngsters.

Issues that matter: A lot of issues need attention. There is no city bus service, no good health infrastructure. There are also issues related to basic infrastructure.

How has life changed: A lot of people share their problems with me about the city. I feel more connected to the people, more so the poorer section of society. I feel privileged that people have hopes for a change from me.

Hobbies: I do read books. Listening to motivational stuff is also my hobby.

Big issues: The issue of land grabbing and the failure of Mohali in transforming into an IT-industry hub are the two big problems. I shall continue to raise the issue of land grabbing. The MLA from Mohali, who went on to become the Punjab Health Minister, failed to make the city a medical hub as promised.

Why vote for you: I feel that our party has presented a very positive roadmap for a better future of Punjab. Our dynamic Prime Minister, Home Minister, and our party president all want more development in the state. This is why I feel the people will vote for me.

New projects in Mohali: To bring more industries and investment into the district.

BJP faced strong opposition during the farm agitation. How will you reach out to the rural voters: People have been very warm towards me and have given a very good response. I have visited the rural areas and talked to a lot of people and farmers. I put my point forth and they agree with me.

Vision: I want to see Mohali become a city that is known internationally for its industries and good infrastructure.