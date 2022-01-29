scorecardresearch
Friday, January 28, 2022
Punjab Polls: The BJP man who hopes to find favour and votes among farmers

"I want to make Mohali an industrial hub. The more the number of industries that open here the more jobs we can create for the youngsters," says sanjeev Vashisht.

Written by Jagdeep Singh Deep | Chandigarh |
January 29, 2022 3:43:27 am
Sanjeev Vashisht

Age: 42
Occupation: Businessman
Party: BJP

Why politics: I have been into social work for a long time. I always felt that one can change the life of other people by progressive and positive politics. My party already has a developmental agenda in mind for Punjab.

Winnability: People are fed up with the hollow promises of the Congress and the AAP. Now the youngsters want jobs, a better future, and a roadmap to bring Punjab out from the distress which has been created by Congress’ five-year rule. Our party’s developmental agenda and positive approach for Punjab is, what I feel, my winnability factor.

One promise: I want to make Mohali an industrial hub. The more the number of industries that open here the more jobs we can create for the youngsters.

Issues that matter: A lot of issues need attention. There is no city bus service, no good health infrastructure. There are also issues related to basic infrastructure.

How has life changed: A lot of people share their problems with me about the city. I feel more connected to the people, more so the poorer section of society. I feel privileged that people have hopes for a change from me.

Hobbies: I do read books. Listening to motivational stuff is also my hobby.

Big issues: The issue of land grabbing and the failure of Mohali in transforming into an IT-industry hub are the two big problems. I shall continue to raise the issue of land grabbing. The MLA from Mohali, who went on to become the Punjab Health Minister, failed to make the city a medical hub as promised.

Why vote for you: I feel that our party has presented a very positive roadmap for a better future of Punjab. Our dynamic Prime Minister, Home Minister, and our party president all want more development in the state. This is why I feel the people will vote for me.

New projects in Mohali: To bring more industries and investment into the district.

BJP faced strong opposition during the farm agitation. How will you reach out to the rural voters: People have been very warm towards me and have given a very good response. I have visited the rural areas and talked to a lot of people and farmers. I put my point forth and they agree with me.

Vision: I want to see Mohali become a city that is known internationally for its industries and good infrastructure.

