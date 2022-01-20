Punjab polls: SAD’s local face who wants to draw youngsters, honest people into politics

Parvinder Singh Baidwan Age: 40

Occupation: Farmer

Party: SAD

Constituency: Mohali

Why politics: The country desperately needs some young leaders who personify energy, enthusiasm, morality and diligence in Indian politics. No doubt, the country has progressed a lot after independence, but I think it is possible that the pace of development would have been different if some young torchbearers had led this development.

One promise: All pending promises will be fulfilled if we are voted to power.

Issues that matter: Heath sector needs to be improved. Upgrading needs to be done in the rural schools along with a corruption free administration.

How has life changed: Feel good factor. Feel more energetic. Only hobby is the passion to serve the society.

SAD’s ADVANTAGE: It has been a long pending demand of the constituency to have a local candidate. Being born and brought up here in this constituency, I have an upper hand of being local. All other candidates belong to different cities outside the constituency.

Incomplete projects: We completed almost all the projects but the city bus service is the project which I wanted to complete.

WHY SAD LOST LAST TWO TIMES: People have always demanded a local candidate. SAD has always announced the candidates from outside the constituency and late fielding of candidates. Most have old faces as the face of the constituency, but SAD always lacked in this aspect.

Vision for Mohali: I want to free Mohali from all kinds of mafia including the land grabbing mafia.