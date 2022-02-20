Punjab polls: Police impound actor Sonu Sood’s vehicle, ask him to stay at home

Punjab police on Sunday impounded the vehicle of actor Sonu Sood and instructed him to stay at home after receiving a complaint from Shiromani Akali Dal that he was visiting polling booths in Moga district and allegedly trying to influence voters.

“We have instructed Sonu Sood to stay inside the house after receiving a complaint from SAD. A flying squad team was also deputed outside his house for surveillance,” said Moga returning officer Satwant Singh.

Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood Sachar is the Congress candidate from Moga constituency.

Meanwhile, the actor took to Twitter and alleged that other candidates in Moga constituency are buying votes. He urged the Election Commission of India to take immediate action regarding the same.

In Punjab, a multi-cornered contest is underway between the ruling Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha. Over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,304 candidates including 93 women in the single-phase election.