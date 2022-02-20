Punjab polls: Police impound actor Sonu Sood’s vehicle, ask him to stay at home

Updated: February 20, 2022 2:50:04 pm
Punjab police on Sunday impounded the vehicle of actor Sonu Sood and instructed him to stay at home after receiving a complaint from Shiromani Akali Dal that he was visiting polling booths in Moga district and allegedly trying to influence voters.
“We have instructed Sonu Sood to stay inside the house after receiving a complaint from SAD. A flying squad team was also deputed outside his house for surveillance,” said Moga returning officer Satwant Singh.
Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood Sachar is the Congress candidate from Moga constituency.
Meanwhile, the actor took to Twitter and alleged that other candidates in Moga constituency are buying votes. He urged the Election Commission of India to take immediate action regarding the same.
Other Candidates in #Moga Constituency are buying votes.@ECISVEEP should take immediate action regarding the same.@DproMoga @MogaPolice @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd
— sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 20, 2022
In Punjab, a multi-cornered contest is underway between the ruling Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha. Over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,304 candidates including 93 women in the single-phase election.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-